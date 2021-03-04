GOGL – Notice of Special General Meeting

4 March 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda



Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) announces that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on 26 March 2021. A copy of the notice of the Special General Meeting and associated information can be found at our website www.goldenocean.bm and in the attached document.

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited