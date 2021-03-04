 

COMPLETE PROPOSALS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 57 – 4 MARCH 2021

4 March 2021


Below please find the complete proposals for the annual general meeting in

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
at 3.00 p.m. CET on Thursday 25 March 2021

see notice of 25 February 2021.

The following proposals have been made:

Re. item C on the agenda:  Proposed appropriation of profits or cover of loss in accordance with the adopted annual report.
                           
The Board of Directors proposes that profits be distributed as follows:

DKK 9.0 in dividend per share of DKK 1
totalling DKK 340.2 million 		mUSD 60.5
Reserve for net revaluation according to the equity method mUSD 31.7
Retained earnings mUSD -6.2
Total profits mUSD 86.0

         
Re. item D on the agenda: Election of members to the Board of Directors          

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of:

          Klaus Nyborg
          Johanne Riegels Østergård                                                                                  
          Karsten Knudsen
          Tom Intrator
          Helle Østergaard Kristiansen
          Stephen John Kunzer

Information on the candidates can be found in appendix A, on NORDEN’s website www.ds-norden.com and in the Annual Report for 2020.
                    
Re. item E on the agenda: Appointment of state authorised public accountant

