COMPLETE PROPOSALS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 57 – 4 MARCH 2021
4 March 2021
Below please find the complete proposals for the annual general meeting in
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
at 3.00 p.m. CET on Thursday 25 March 2021
see notice of 25 February 2021.
The following proposals have been made:
Re. item C on the agenda: Proposed appropriation of profits or cover of loss in accordance with the adopted annual report.
The Board of Directors proposes that profits be distributed as follows:
|
DKK 9.0 in dividend per share of DKK 1
totalling DKK 340.2 million
|mUSD
|60.5
|Reserve for net revaluation according to the equity method
|mUSD
|31.7
|Retained earnings
|mUSD
|-6.2
|Total profits
|mUSD
|86.0
Re. item D on the agenda: Election of members to the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes re-election of:
Klaus Nyborg
Johanne Riegels Østergård
Karsten Knudsen
Tom Intrator
Helle Østergaard Kristiansen
Stephen John Kunzer
Information on the candidates can be found in appendix A, on NORDEN’s website www.ds-norden.com and in the Annual Report for 2020.
Re. item E on the agenda: Appointment of state authorised public accountant
|
Wertpapier
