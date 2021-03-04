Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S at 3.00 p.m. CET on Thursday 25 March 2021

Below please find the complete proposals for the annual general meeting in

see notice of 25 February 2021.

The following proposals have been made:

Re. item C on the agenda: Proposed appropriation of profits or cover of loss in accordance with the adopted annual report.



The Board of Directors proposes that profits be distributed as follows:

DKK 9.0 in dividend per share of DKK 1

totalling DKK 340.2 million mUSD 60.5 Reserve for net revaluation according to the equity method mUSD 31.7 Retained earnings mUSD -6.2 Total profits mUSD 86.0



Re. item D on the agenda: Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of:

Klaus Nyborg

Johanne Riegels Østergård

Karsten Knudsen

Tom Intrator

Helle Østergaard Kristiansen

Stephen John Kunzer

Re. item E on the agenda: Appointment of state authorised public accountant