 

Comviva introduces Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value Management Programs

- The new solutions drive revenue growth, enhance offer acceptance and increase customer retention by accelerating the application of AI in Customer Value Management

NEW DELHI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions today announced the launch of its new Data-Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions that accelerate the use of AI by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and increase returns from their Customer Value Management programs.

Marketers are dependent on data science teams for modeling and are hindered by non-availability of industry standard or proven AI/ ML models. Comviva's Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) coupled with MobiLytix AIx solution provide ready-built and proven Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models to kick start AI based customer value management (CVM) initiatives.

MobiLytix AIx platform utilizes the full potential of user centered self-service design to create a multi-experience AI development workbench. With the AI Workbench, data scientists and marketers will benefit from access to a library of embedded attributes, models and algorithms. This reduces time to develop and implement AI/ML models for marketers. It also provides insightful data storytelling to understand customer responses in comparison to predicted behaviors. 

Commenting on the launch, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva said, "We noticed that many Communication Service Providers are building customized environment to power proprietary and specialized data models. With DSaaS and MobiLytixTM AIx, we are bringing to life ready-built models, to ensure faster time-to-market and increased returns from their Customer Value Management (CVM) programs. For Comviva, Mobilytix AIX is about empowering Telecom operators with user centered self-service design, so they may unleash the potential of AI for maximizing the returns of the CVM programs."

By leveraging Comviva's Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) offering, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can implement market-proven AI solutions and build and deploy model in days and weeks rather than months for immediate activation. The solution can be used to increase the competency of CVM teams, accelerating the adoption of AI technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Sanyal, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Customer Value Solutions, Comviva said, "With DSaaS and MobiLytixTM AIx, we are pleased to introduce a powerful solution for both marketers and data scientists who want to build, import or select their own models. The CVM AI Competency Center ensures collaboration among marketers, CVM and data scientist teams to achieve retention, cross sell, upsell and acquisition goals much faster. The MobiLytixTM AIx workbench, has ready-built dictionaries of attributes, scores, algorithms and dashboards, along with auto AI and auto ML operations features that cut implementation lead times by half."  

Comviva's MobiLytixTM platform has two other major solutions - MobiLytixTM Real Time Marketing (RTM) and MobiLytixTM Loyalty and Rewards.

