COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Flughafen Wien AG's business results in2020 - Profit slightly above the break-even point targeted for 2021Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Preliminary financial resultsVienna Airport - Flughafen Wien Group: Internationally recognised vaccinationand test certificates as well as unified travel regulations are required toensure responsible travelling once againCOVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Flughafen Wien AG's business results in2020 - Profit slightly above the break-even point targeted for 2021Extension of short time work for the aviation and tourism sectors is the onlyway to avoid layoffs* Business results in 2020: revenue of EUR 333.7 million (-61.1%), EBITDA ofplus EUR 54.1 million (-85.9%) and a net result for the year of minus EUR 75.7million* Traffic outlook for 2021: Second half of the year should bring an upswing onceagain - About 12.5 million passengers expected at Vienna Airport and 15.9million in the Flughafen Wien Group, corresponding to about 40% of 2019passenger volume* Earnings outlook for 2021: successful cost management and continuation ofshort time work will propel a positive business development again even ifpassenger volumes are only at 40% of the 2019 level - Positive EBITDA of aboutEUR 150 million expected in 2021 along with slightly positive net result ofapprox. EUR 4 million and revenue totalling about EUR 430 million"Whoever has been vaccinated, is immune or shows negative tests results shouldbe allowed to travel, and continuing restrictions on unvaccinated people are notjustified.""The airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG registered a painful decline inrevenue and earnings and recorded the first loss-making year in the company'shistory with earnings at minus EUR 75.7 million. Up until now, short time workhas enabled us to avoid layoffs. Due to the fact that the coronavirus crisiswill continue to accompany us for a while, it is absolutely necessary to extendshort time work until the end of 2022 for sectors which have been particularlyhard hit by high revenue losses. This is the only way to prevent a massive waveof job cuts. A key factor in finding our way out of the crisis is theinternational recognition of test and vaccination certificates. Whoever has been