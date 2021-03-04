 

EANS-News Flughafen Wien AG / Internationally recognised vaccination and test certificates as well as unified travel regulations are required to ensure responsible travelling once again

COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Flughafen Wien AG's business results in
2020 - Profit slightly above the break-even point targeted for 2021

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Preliminary financial results

Vienna Airport - Flughafen Wien Group: Internationally recognised vaccination
and test certificates as well as unified travel regulations are required to
ensure responsible travelling once again

COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Flughafen Wien AG's business results in
2020 - Profit slightly above the break-even point targeted for 2021

Extension of short time work for the aviation and tourism sectors is the only
way to avoid layoffs


* Business results in 2020: revenue of EUR 333.7 million (-61.1%), EBITDA of
plus EUR 54.1 million (-85.9%) and a net result for the year of minus EUR 75.7
million

* Traffic outlook for 2021: Second half of the year should bring an upswing once
again - About 12.5 million passengers expected at Vienna Airport and 15.9
million in the Flughafen Wien Group, corresponding to about 40% of 2019
passenger volume

* Earnings outlook for 2021: successful cost management and continuation of
short time work will propel a positive business development again even if
passenger volumes are only at 40% of the 2019 level - Positive EBITDA of about
EUR 150 million expected in 2021 along with slightly positive net result of
approx. EUR 4 million and revenue totalling about EUR 430 million

"Whoever has been vaccinated, is immune or shows negative tests results should
be allowed to travel, and continuing restrictions on unvaccinated people are not
justified."

"The airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG registered a painful decline in
revenue and earnings and recorded the first loss-making year in the company's
history with earnings at minus EUR 75.7 million. Up until now, short time work
has enabled us to avoid layoffs. Due to the fact that the coronavirus crisis
will continue to accompany us for a while, it is absolutely necessary to extend
short time work until the end of 2022 for sectors which have been particularly
hard hit by high revenue losses. This is the only way to prevent a massive wave
of job cuts. A key factor in finding our way out of the crisis is the
international recognition of test and vaccination certificates. Whoever has been
