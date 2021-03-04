 

Lunit Announces Partnership to Incorporate its Chest Detection Suite into Philips' Diagnostic X-ray Suite

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 10:00  |  83   |   |   

SEOUL, South Korea, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading medical AI startup, today announced its partnership with Philips. Announced during the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual event (March 3-7, 2021), the collaboration will make Lunit's AI software accessible to users of Philips' diagnostic X-ray solutions.

Lunit INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite accurately detects 10 of the most common findings in a chest X-ray. The announcement is the latest extension of Philips' AI portfolio in precision diagnosis, which leverages this collaboration to achieve better patient outcomes, improve the experience of patients and staff, and lower the cost of care.

"By partnering with Philips, one of the biggest medical device companies globally, our AI will be available to its significant global installed base," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "With the start of this partnership, we look forward to further expanding our collaboration to make data-driven medicine the new standard of care. Lunit will continue to build upon its current AI offering, making it better and better with time, and will continue to deliver best-in-class AI."

"For most patients, X-ray is the first diagnostic imaging step on their path to a definitive diagnosis," said Daan van Manen, General Manager for Diagnostic X-ray at Philips. "Radiology departments and their technologists are continually under pressure. They face high patient volumes, and every improvement in workflow can make a big impact. The high performance of Lunit's AI has been validated in major clinical journals to improve accuracy and efficiency in workflow. Our partnership with Lunit to incorporate their diagnostic AI into our X-ray suite combines with a host of smart workflow features in the Philips Radiography Unified User Interface (Eleva), our common platform across our digital radiography systems that enables a smooth and efficient, patient-focused workflow."

Lunit INSIGHT CXR detects findings and provides abnormality score on a chest X-ray image

Lunit's AI software, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, is designed to provide accurate and instant analysis of chest X-ray images by mapping the location of the findings and displaying the scored calculation of its actual existence. It accurately detects 10 of the most common findings in a chest X-ray, prioritizes cases with abnormality scores, thereby allows fast triage of normal cases and enables radiologists to focus on reading abnormal cases. The algorithm performs at 97-99% accuracy rate, with its performance validated in major publications such as Radiology, JAMA Network Open, etc.

Since its foundation in 2013, Lunit has been actively involved in partnerships with global major vendors and expanding its global presence in the X-ray market. Lunit INSIGHT CXR is CE marked and clinically available in Europe, Middle East, Latin America, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It is expecting its FDA clearance within 2021.

Contact:

Yunyoung Noh
+82-10-6460-9316

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449558/Lunit_INSIGHT_CXR_detects_findings_abnormality_score_a_chest_X_ray.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lunit Announces Partnership to Incorporate its Chest Detection Suite into Philips' Diagnostic X-ray Suite SEOUL, South Korea, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lunit, a leading medical AI startup, today announced its partnership with Philips. Announced during the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual event (March 3-7, 2021), the collaboration will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shattering disability stigma for World Hearing Day with Israeli BeHear technology enabling ...
Park Chul Whan of Kumho Petrochemical Unveils 'Proposal to Enhance Corporate Value', Committed to ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Unum Ranks Among World's Most Ethical Companies
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area