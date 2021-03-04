Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc

The Board of Directors (hereinafter the Board) and the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee have made the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting (the AGM) convening on 25 March 2021 at 10:00 (EET):

Use of profit shown on the balance sheet

Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin) has distributable funds of EUR 151,454,113.07, of which the profit for the financial year totalled EUR 22,336,157.82.The Board proposes to the AGM that the AGM will authorise the Board to decide on a dividend and its payment in one or more instalments at a time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations. The Board proposes that the AGM will authorise the Board to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.52 per share, totalling EUR 20,313,174.96. The authorisation will be valid until the next AGM.

On 15 December 2020, the European Central Bank (ECB) recommended that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until 30 September 2021 significant credit institutions exercise extreme prudence when deciding on dividends. The Board intends to follow the current recommendation adopted by the ECB and refrain from deciding on a dividend payment based on the authorisation until 30 September 2021.

MuniFin will publish possible decisions on dividend payment separately, and simultaneously confirm the dividend record and payment dates. The possible dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are registered as shareholders in the company's register of shareholders as maintained by the company on the record date.

MuniFin clearly fulfils all the prudential requirements set for it. No events have taken place since the end of the financial year that would have a material effect on the company’s financial position. In the Board’s opinion, the proposed distribution of profits does not place the fulfilment of the capital requirements or the company’s liquidity in jeopardy.





Remuneration and composition of the Board

The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee proposes to the AGM the following remuneration of the Board for the term from the closing of the 2021 AGM, to the closing of the next AGM (the Term 2021–2022): annual fixed remuneration of a Board member EUR 20,000; annual fixed remuneration of the Vice Chair of the Board EUR 23,000; annual fixed remuneration of the Chair of the Risk or Audit Committee EUR 25,000; annual fixed remuneration of the Chair of the Board EUR 35,000; to the members, a fee of EUR 500 per Board and committee meeting attended; and to the chairs, EUR 800 per meeting attended. The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee also proposes to the AGM that such fees are also paid per each meeting required by authorities. The remuneration proposal corresponds to the remuneration for the term 2020–2021.