 

Philips advances AI-enabled streamlined workflow solutions in diagnostic X-ray at ECR 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 10:00  |  107   |   |   

March 4, 2021

  • New partnership with AI software provider Lunit to incorporate its chest detection suite into Philips’ diagnostic X-ray suite
  • Latest release of Philips Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) receives FDA 510(k) clearance

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a partnership to incorporate the Lunit INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite into Philips’ diagnostic X-ray suite, during the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual event (March 3-7, 2021). The partnership is one of the latest extensions of Philips’ AI-enabled portfolio of solutions in precision diagnosis, which leverages the company’s and third-party AI solutions to deliver optimized workflows that empower providers, patients, and administrators to turn data into actionable insights and drive the right care in the right sequence at the right time. At ECR Philips also announced that its Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) has received FDA 510(k) clearance.

“For most patients, X-ray is the first diagnostic imaging step on their path to a definitive diagnosis,” said Daan van Manen, General Manager for Diagnostic X-ray at Philips. “Radiology departments and their technologists are continually under pressure. With simpler and more efficient workflows we can reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity, and enhance patient experience. Our partnership with Lunit to incorporate their diagnostic AI into our X-ray suite combines with a host of intelligent and streamlined workflow features in the Philips Radiography Unified User Interface (Eleva) across our digital radiography systems, enabling a smooth and efficient, patient-focused workflow. This is another step in contributing to providing a path to precision diagnosis.”

Lunit INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite accurately detects 10 of the most common findings in a chest X-ray, supports tuberculosis screening, and has shown clinical efficiency for detecting pneumonia, which can be an initial indication of COVID-19. By prioritizing cases with abnormality scores and facilitating fast triage of normal cases, the suite allows radiologists to focus on reading the abnormal cases.

“By partnering with Philips, a major player in diagnostic X-ray, our AI will be available to its significant global installed base,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “We look forward to collaborating together as we work towards our ambition to make data-driven medicine the new standard of care. Lunit will continue to build upon its current AI offering, making it better and better with time, and will continue to deliver best-in-class AI.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips advances AI-enabled streamlined workflow solutions in diagnostic X-ray at ECR 2021 March 4, 2021 New partnership with AI software provider Lunit to incorporate its chest detection suite into Philips’ diagnostic X-ray suiteLatest release of Philips Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) receives FDA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Philips Incisive CT gets even smarter with debut of AI-enabled Precise Suite
03.03.21
Philips and Disney join forces to improve the healthcare experience of children
03.03.21
Survey cites enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction as top benefits of Philips Ambient Experience
02.03.21
Philips partners with DiA Imaging Analysis to enhance ultrasound with AI-based image quantification
02.03.21
Philips spotlights new integrated informatics and system solutions to drive workflow optimization and advance precision diagnosis at ECR 2021
02.03.21
Shez Partovi to succeed Jeroen Tas as Philips’ Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer
26.02.21
Philips again recognized as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator
26.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
23.02.21
Philips meets its ‘Healthy people, Sustainable planet’ targets and forges ahead with integrated ESG framework
23.02.21
Ehemaliger DSM-Chef Feike Sijbesma wird Aufsichtsratschef von Philips