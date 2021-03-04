 

Share Buyback Transaction Details February 25 – March 3, 2021

March 4, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 687,776 of its own ordinary shares in the period from February 25, 2021, up to and including March 3, 2021, for €44.8 million and at an average share price of €65.14. Included is a block trade of 593,276 ordinary shares for €38.6 million at a Volume Weighted Average Price of €64.99, executed on February 25, 2021, to offset the dilution caused by the annual issuance of performance shares.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2021 to date 1,404,785 94.8 67.49

For the period starting February 26, 2021, up to and including May 3, 2021, we have engaged a third party to execute €70 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.                                                     
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wertpapier


