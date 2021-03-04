 

Abcam Expands Presence in China to Support Increased Demand of BioPharma Sector

  • Scaling up R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities in Shanghai and Hangzhou
  • Investing in state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to support research, diagnostic and clinical applications

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, announced the expansion of its footprint in China with the opening of new custom-built facilities in Hangzhou and Shanghai. Expanded customer service, logistics and manufacturing capabilities are strengthening Abcam’s position as a leading collaborator for academia and industry in the region.

Alan Hirzel, CEO, Abcam, said: “Over the 15 years Abcam has been active in China, we have been focused on working closely with scientists to help them accelerate their discoveries and have an impact on society in China and beyond. These facilities represent another step in our growth and, more importantly, allow us to support the growth and importance of Chinese science and its contribution to global wellbeing.”

The size of the Hangzhou facility has been increased by a third to meet the needs of strategic partners and customers focused on research, therapeutic, and in vitro diagnostic applications. With new automation and technology, fully flexible laboratory configurations and a specially designed logistics hub, the facility is driving the growth of Abcam’s high-quality, validated reagent portfolio. In addition, the new 10,000 sq ft Shanghai location is facilitating Abcam’s direct customer support across the region.

Jade Zhang, General Manager (Marketing) in China, Abcam, commented: “Last year has highlighted the importance of collaboration in delivering scientific breakthroughs. As we continue to anticipate the needs of Chinese scientists, we are excited to be expanding our capabilities and capacity to deliver the products and services required. This expansion also supports our world-class team and provides an inspiring work environment fostering our culture of innovation and collaboration.”

Abcam continues to strengthen its presence in the region through strategic partnerships and collaborations with key industry players. In January 2021 Abcam expanded its long-term strategic alliance with Shuwen Biotech, a leading Chinese company focusing on the development and commercialization of companion diagnostics for both China and ex-China.

The footprint expansion in China is an integral part of the Company’s commitment to sustainably deliver high-quality reproducible reagents to the global life science community.

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 110,000 products.

With 13 sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,500-strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and  www.abcamplc.com. 

Wertpapier


