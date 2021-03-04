Half of global citizens risk missing out on governments' digital services boom due to privacy concerns, EY survey warns
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 04.03.2021, 10:30 | 91 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - 53% of survey respondents say risks outweigh benefits
of government sharing their data
61% likely to use government training schemes to improve digital skills
72% believe technology can be used to benefit society but concerns about
inequality and social cohesion emerge
of government sharing their data
61% likely to use government training schemes to improve digital skills
72% believe technology can be used to benefit society but concerns about
inequality and social cohesion emerge
Governments pushing ahead with increased online services run the risk of
alienating large numbers of their citizens due to concerns around data privacy,
according to How can digital government connect citizens without leaving the
disconnected behind? (https://www.ey.com/en_gl/government-public-sector/how-can-
digital-government-connect-citizens-without-leaving-the-disconnected-behind) a
new EY survey of 12,100 respondents across 12 countries. Conducted by Ipsos
MORI, the survey further reveals a roadmap for governments attempting to deal
with the increased digitization of services brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past year, the pandemic has increased the need for governments to offer
more services remotely, and in some cases they have been delivered entirely
online. This has resulted in the generation of much larger volumes of citizens'
data which is then collected by governments.
Yet more than half (53%) of respondents say that privacy and security risks
around how their data is shared outweigh the benefits. Forty-six per cent think
data should not be shared between the public and private sector, with only 29%
saying that it should be shared. And 41% think data should not be shared within
the public sector, while only 33% believe that it should be shared. Almost
three-quarters of respondents (72%) are opposed to governments selling their
personal data to a private sector company, even where the objective is to fund
better public services or tax cuts.
Arnauld Bertrand, EY Global Government & Public Sector Consulting Leader, says:
"The survey findings should be a wake-up call for governments across the world.
The benefits of a more digital state, including increased efficiency, better
value for taxpayers and better quality of service for citizens, will be
significantly reduced if large segments of the population aren't convinced of
them and are at risk of disengaging from increasingly digitized public services.
Many individuals could potentially be alienated, which could quickly become a
dangerous problem for citizens, governments and society as a whole."
Technological optimism tempered by mistrust
While the survey reflects optimism that technology improves quality of life
(according to 72% of respondents), there are significant concerns about its
alienating large numbers of their citizens due to concerns around data privacy,
according to How can digital government connect citizens without leaving the
disconnected behind? (https://www.ey.com/en_gl/government-public-sector/how-can-
digital-government-connect-citizens-without-leaving-the-disconnected-behind) a
new EY survey of 12,100 respondents across 12 countries. Conducted by Ipsos
MORI, the survey further reveals a roadmap for governments attempting to deal
with the increased digitization of services brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past year, the pandemic has increased the need for governments to offer
more services remotely, and in some cases they have been delivered entirely
online. This has resulted in the generation of much larger volumes of citizens'
data which is then collected by governments.
Yet more than half (53%) of respondents say that privacy and security risks
around how their data is shared outweigh the benefits. Forty-six per cent think
data should not be shared between the public and private sector, with only 29%
saying that it should be shared. And 41% think data should not be shared within
the public sector, while only 33% believe that it should be shared. Almost
three-quarters of respondents (72%) are opposed to governments selling their
personal data to a private sector company, even where the objective is to fund
better public services or tax cuts.
Arnauld Bertrand, EY Global Government & Public Sector Consulting Leader, says:
"The survey findings should be a wake-up call for governments across the world.
The benefits of a more digital state, including increased efficiency, better
value for taxpayers and better quality of service for citizens, will be
significantly reduced if large segments of the population aren't convinced of
them and are at risk of disengaging from increasingly digitized public services.
Many individuals could potentially be alienated, which could quickly become a
dangerous problem for citizens, governments and society as a whole."
Technological optimism tempered by mistrust
While the survey reflects optimism that technology improves quality of life
(according to 72% of respondents), there are significant concerns about its
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0