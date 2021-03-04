Half of global citizens risk missing out on governments' digital services boom due to privacy concerns, EY survey warns

London (ots/PRNewswire) - 53% of survey respondents say risks outweigh benefits

of government sharing their data



61% likely to use government training schemes to improve digital skills



72% believe technology can be used to benefit society but concerns about

inequality and social cohesion emerge





Governments pushing ahead with increased online services run the risk ofalienating large numbers of their citizens due to concerns around data privacy,according to How can digital government connect citizens without leaving thedisconnected behind? (https://www.ey.com/en_gl/government-public-sector/how-can-digital-government-connect-citizens-without-leaving-the-disconnected-behind) anew EY survey of 12,100 respondents across 12 countries. Conducted by IpsosMORI, the survey further reveals a roadmap for governments attempting to dealwith the increased digitization of services brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.Over the past year, the pandemic has increased the need for governments to offermore services remotely, and in some cases they have been delivered entirelyonline. This has resulted in the generation of much larger volumes of citizens'data which is then collected by governments.Yet more than half (53%) of respondents say that privacy and security risksaround how their data is shared outweigh the benefits. Forty-six per cent thinkdata should not be shared between the public and private sector, with only 29%saying that it should be shared. And 41% think data should not be shared withinthe public sector, while only 33% believe that it should be shared. Almostthree-quarters of respondents (72%) are opposed to governments selling theirpersonal data to a private sector company, even where the objective is to fundbetter public services or tax cuts.Arnauld Bertrand, EY Global Government & Public Sector Consulting Leader, says:"The survey findings should be a wake-up call for governments across the world.The benefits of a more digital state, including increased efficiency, bettervalue for taxpayers and better quality of service for citizens, will besignificantly reduced if large segments of the population aren't convinced ofthem and are at risk of disengaging from increasingly digitized public services.Many individuals could potentially be alienated, which could quickly become adangerous problem for citizens, governments and society as a whole."Technological optimism tempered by mistrustWhile the survey reflects optimism that technology improves quality of life(according to 72% of respondents), there are significant concerns about its