 

Costero Holdings Acquires Mar Risk Services Ltd.

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Holdings, a privately held London-based brokerage, has acquired Mar Risk Services Ltd. (MarRS) located in London, effective March 1, 2021. Executive Clive Freeman and his team have all joined Costero's operation, expanding its expertise in the fields of insurance, reinsurance, and claims handling.

MarRS offers insurance advice and access to leading insurance providers both in Lloyd's and International Markets. The company provides niche and bespoke services including risk management, placement, and a 24/7 claims service.

Clive Freeman will continue with Costero as non-executive director with Stuart Freeman and Seema Pandey heading their respective divisions of energy and marine. James Wright will continue as head of claims and Meg Williamson will coordinate with the Costero accounts division, but focused on the energy and marine customers.

Jack Nicholson, Michael Pomroy, Matthew Martin, and William Freeman will support the broking and production of marine, cargo, liabilities and energy both onshore and offshore plus renewables.

"We are very excited about the new opportunities and additional products that we will be able to offer our clients with a continued emphasis on cost, coverage and most importantly, claims service," said Clive Freeman, CEO of Mar Risk Services Ltd.

"We are pleased to welcome the team from Mar Risk. Their deep subject matter expertise in the fields of marine and energy will add further to the strength of the Costero team," said Nick Murrell, Executive Vice President of Costero Holdings. "We look forward to partnering with their existing global client base and providing new solutions across the combined group."

About Costero Holdings
Costero Holdings, formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Holdings is now a multi-class focused Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com.

 



