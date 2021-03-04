 

Vaxalto Biotherapeutics and Mount Sinai Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of Novel Immunotherapeutic Oncolytic Viruses for Treatment of Cancer

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaxalto Biotherapeutics, Inc. (www.vaxalto.com), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel engineered immunotherapeutic oncolytic viruses, and Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP), part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, have partnered to develop novel cancer immunotherapies. Mount Sinai has granted an exclusive, worldwide license to Vaxalto covering intellectual property and technology related to an avian paramyxovirus (APMV) oncolytic virus platform and novel immuno-modulator targeting the lymphatic system. This technology forms the core of Vaxalto's proprietary, multimodal therapeutic approach utilizing direct destruction of cancer cells, vascular and immune system activation.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Mount Sinai to develop our novel viral immunotherapy, which eliminates tumors following intra-tumoral administration and leads to long-term protection from cancer recurrence based on animal studies," said Dr. Mihaela Skobe, Vaxalto co-founder and Director, Laboratory for Metastasis and Lymphatic Research, Department of Oncological Sciences at Mount Sinai.

Skobe is joined by Dr. Peter Palese and Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, also from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to form Vaxalto's scientific leadership team.

"We look forward to this collaboration between Mount Sinai and Vaxalto, in an effort to advance potential breakthrough therapies using a novel approach to treating a range of cancers," said Dr. Erik Lium, President, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer, Mount Sinai Health System

About Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP) is responsible for driving the real-world application and commercialization of Mount Sinai discoveries and inventions, and the development of research partnerships with industry. Our aim is to translate discoveries and inventions into healthcare products and services that benefit patients and society. MSIP is accountable for the full spectrum of commercialization activities required to bring Mount Sinai inventions to life. These activities include evaluating, patenting, marketing and licensing new technologies building research, collaborations and partnerships with commercial and nonprofit entities, material transfer and confidentiality, coaching innovators to advance commercially relevant translational discoveries, and actively fostering an ecosystem of entrepreneurship within the Mount Sinai research and health system communities. For more information, please visit www.ip.mountsinai.org or find MSIP on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Medium, and YouTube.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians are in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Vaxalto 
Vaxalto is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel engineered immunotherapeutic oncolytic viruses. With our proprietary, two-pronged approach utilizing direct destruction of cancer cells and immune system activation, patients will be uniquely positioned to defeat cancer. For more information, go to www.vaxalto.com.

 



