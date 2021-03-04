Sprouts Farmers Market Picks up All Nine SKUs of KOIOS and Fit Soda

Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products and a strong focus on customer service among its more than 35,000 team members. Team members are trained to educate customers about the thousands of products offered, which also include cutting-edge vitamins and supplements made using strict quality standards and ethically sourced ingredients. In addition to personalized service, Sprouts offers resources on sprouts.com to educate customers on health topics such as nootropics and cognitive health.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its KOIOS nootropic beverages and Fit Soda functional beverages (collectively, “Koios Beverages”) have been approved for placement at Sprouts Farmers Market (“Sprouts”) (NASDAQ: SFM) who has more than 360 stores in 23 states. With the addition of Sprouts, the brand will now be carried in more than 4,200 stores across various regions of the United States.

The following SKUs of Koios Beverages will be available in Sprouts beginning in April 2021:

KOIOS Nootropic Beverage: KOIOS is designed to naturally support focus, memory, mental drive, clarity, and energy.

Apricot Vanilla

Black Raspberry

Blood Orange

Peach Mango

Pear Guava



Fit Soda Functional Beverage: Fit Soda is designed to deliver nutrients to the body, but still taste like soda. It is infused with BCAAs and electrolytes.

Black Cherry Cola

Orange Cream

Root Beer Vanilla Float

Sparkling Citrus

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “As a company centered in health and wellness, we’re thrilled to partner with Sprouts as our first national retail partner to carry all nine SKUs simultaneously. Our products are designed to support cognitive function and nutrition, which meets the needs of Sprouts’ shoppers who are looking for innovative and differentiated products made with quality ingredients.”

