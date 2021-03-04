 

BNZSA Launches the Most Complete Intent Activation Solution to Identify, Track and Activate Intent Data for B2B Sales and Marketing Professionals

LONDON and MADRID, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading B2B IT marketing agency, BNZSA, today launches the BNZSA Intent Activation Engine, the most complete end-to-end solution to identify, track and activate Intent data for B2B sales and marketing professionals.

For the first time ever, BNZSA's Intent Activation Engine connects all the disparate tools available to deliver the most accurate buyer Intent data, with the highest possible lead qualification and industry standard GDPR compliance.

"BNZSA's Intent Activation Engine seamlessly blends best-in-class data input sources with a bespoke series of proprietary offerings – comprising buyer committee identification, intent, firmographic and technographic insight, to prospect engagement – delivering supremely accurate buyer qualification to produce 'the best leads money can buy'," said BNZSA CEO, Brahim Samhoud.

"At the heart of the BNZSA Intent Activation Engine is a combination of data and digital capabilities with inter-personal engagement. No one else offers this. There are intent vendors, technographic vendors, firmographic vendors, contact vendors, digital agencies and tele- agencies. Some provide pieces of the puzzle, but none does everything – until now. No other offering provides B2B sales and marketing leaders with so many different execution options."

BNZSA is the only company that offers a customisable and flexible Intent solution to B2B sales and marketers, depending on their needs, budget and execution abilities. Uniquely, the BNZSA Intent Activation Engine realises an end-to-end value journey through information enrichment via broad-based Intent, firmographics and technographics, to digital warming through social media, content syndication, email, display and PR, to local language phone based BANT qualification.

The BNZSA Intent Activation Engine comprises a series of proprietary sequencing tools.

  • BNZSA Intent Data Pool is a database that receives billions of Intent records weekly from the best Intent providers globally, and other sources.
  • BNZSA Tech-Lab is built on Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing in 12 languages combined with Machine Learning and Knowledge Graphs. All records are categorised and combine all data points to analyse Intent potential and selects only those records that are relevant. There records are matched with client TALs for advanced re-targeting and adapted nurture tracks. The remaining selected data is further filtered by criteria specific to clients' needs
  • BNZSA OmniDatabase is a database that holds millions of records and is connected to half a dozen outside sources to enrich the data with full firmographics and technographics. It is constantly enriched by a dedicated in-house data research team.
  • BNZSA Pipeline is the ultimate value-add where BNZSA's local language demand generation teams engage digitally and physically with prospects based on the received information.

The output is a predetermined number of highly qualified, information-rich leads who have already been engaged with, are delivered to client-side inside sales and marketing teams for immediate activation.

