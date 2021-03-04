 

American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) to Acquire Colorado CBD Firm Resinosa, LLC

American Diversified Holdings Corporation and Resinosa LLC Come Together to Create an Efficient, Innovative, Global Wellness Company Bringing Affordable CBD and other Wellness Products to Global Consumers

DEL MAR, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) announces a signed Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Resinosa LLC, a vertically integrated health and wellness CBD company with expertise and capabilities in hemp genetics, cloning, farming, processing, and manufacturing of finished products. Resinosa LLC has been in business for 5 years and is a veteran-owned company operating out of its custom designed and FDA registered processing and manufacturing facility in Silver Cliff, Colorado.

ADHC knows that adding this strong, well-established wellness manufacturing company will provide ADHC a solid foundation to market highly effective and affordable CBD and health and wellness products worldwide. In addition to embarking on an aggressive marketing program, ADHC will also drive an expansion program to scale Resinosa’s current manufacturing capabilities to fulfill the rapidly growing demand. Resinosa LLC is well-positioned to join forces with ADHC creating a powerhouse business through Resinosa’s production capability combined with ADHC’s sales and marketing prowess.

"Resinosa is a welcome addition to ADHC serving to broaden our portfolio of CBD businesses. This deal compliments our previously announced acquisition of Phamstrong resulting in a pipeline of integrated CBD companies with a strong history of bringing high quality products to market with highly promising future revenue streams," commented ADHC's management.

Further acquisition candidates have been identified in the CBD sector.
ADHC Management will keep shareholders apprised of the acquisition progress as events warrant.

adhccorp@gmail.com
858-259-4534

www.resinosa.com

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different, performance or achievements expressed. You should not place undue reliance on these statements since they involve known and unknown risks, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, materially affect actual results. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to uncertainties.




