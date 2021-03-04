Transaction for person discharging managerial responsibilities
CEO Michael T Andersen receives shares in H+H International A/S under matching share program from 2018
H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: H+H International A/S
b) LEI: LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument:
- Type of instrument: Shares
- Identification code: DK0015202451
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of H+H shares under matching share program initiated in 2018. The shares are granted by H+H International A/S.
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0 per pcs.
|6,851
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: N/A
- Aggregated price: N/A
e) Date of the transaction(s): 2021-03-04
f) Place of the transaction: N/A
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
H+H International A/S’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2020 of DKK 2,654 million. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
