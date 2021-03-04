Scanfil plc Managers' transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.03.2021, 11:30 | 53 | 0 | 0 04.03.2021, 11:30 | SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 March 2021 12.30 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Valo Kai

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210303115909_3

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-03-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO



For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com





