Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Valo Kai
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210303115909_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
