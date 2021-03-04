 

Scanfil plc Managers' transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 11:30  |  53   |   |   

SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      4 March 2021  12.30 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

 Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Valo Kai
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210303115909_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO

For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com




