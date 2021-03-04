 

EANS-Voting Rights Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Zwtl.: Overview

1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification:

* Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation:

* Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc
* City: London
* Country: United Kingdom

4. Name of shareholder(s):

* Impax Environmental Markets plc
* Global Resource Optimization Fund LP
* BNP Paribas SMaRT Food
* Environment Agency Pension Fund
* Monaco Terra Munda Fund
* Impax Environmental Markets (Ireland) Fund
* Portico Benefit Services Fund
* BNP Paribas Climate Impact

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 01.03.2021
6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 3,92 % | 0,00 % | 3,92 % | 26 550 000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 4,02 % | 0,00 % | 4,02 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|





Zwtl.: Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000644505_|_______________|______1_041_050|_______________|__________3,92_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_041_050___________|_____________3,92_%_____________|



______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |
|2018__________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting | |
Wertpapier


