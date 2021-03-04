Radware Named a Leader in DDoS Mitigation Solutions by Independent Research Firm

The report evaluated DDoS mitigation solutions based on current offering, market presence, and strategy. The Forrester report gave Radware the highest score in the current offering category, noting that “Radware knows DDoS attacks better than anyone.” Radware’s solutions achieved the highest possible score in 18 different criteria. Criteria in which Radware achieved the highest scores possible include detection and attack mitigation, public cloud asset protection, response automation, service delivery, security operations centers (SOCs), regulatory compliance, and service agreements.

The report notes that “…Radware brings forward its deep technical understanding and mitigation of DDoS attacks.” One customer interviewed by Forrester for the report noted that Radware is “a great partner. I wanted a company that could be engaged with me in the trenches. They will drop everything to assist me.”

“With many organizations adopting remote work models as the new normal, cyber security has become even more critical as organizations protect their digital assets and customer data from complex security threats,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer, Radware. “Radware’s goal is to help organizations stay available and online with the industry’s leading DDoS protection services and technologies. We are proud to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester. We believe we have been recognized for our deep technical understanding and mitigation of DDoS attacks.”

Radware’s portfolio of data center, cloud and application protection solutions include DDoS Protection, SSL Attacks Protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Bot Manager and API Protection, all offered as cloud services, on-premises or hybrid solutions. Radware provides one of the most comprehensive, advanced, single-vendor integrated application and network security solution for companies worldwide to protect their services & applications across any environment.

The Forrester Wave: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021 is available for download at https://www.radware.com/ddos-wave-2021q1/.

