 

Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021   

The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company’s shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S on

Friday 26 March 2021 at 10.00 am CET

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Board of Directors has decided to hold the annual general meeting as a fully electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance in accordance with section 1 of the Danish Executive Order no. 2240 of 29 December 2020, which due to the pandemic allows companies to conduct fully electronic general meetings regardless that the company’s Articles of Association do not include authorization to hold fully electronic general meetings.

AGENDA, INCLUDING COMPLETE PROPOSALS

  1. Management’s report on the company's activities in the past year
     
  2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report for 2020

The Board of Directors proposes that the audited annual report for 2020 be adopted.

3.     Resolution on discharging the Executive Board and the Board of Directors from liability
The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting grants the Executive Board and the Board of Directors discharge from liability in relation to the 2020 annual report.

4.     Resolution concerning distribution of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report for 2020
The Board of Directors proposes that the company's result according to the adopted 2020 annual report be carried forward to the next financial year and that no dividend be distributed.

5.     Presentation of and advisory vote concerning the remuneration report for 2020
      The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration report for 2020 be adopted.

6.     Resolution concerning the Board of Directors' remuneration for 2021
The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2021 remains the same as for 2020. Accordingly, the following annual remuneration is proposed:

  1. 1.0 x base board fee of DKK 275,000 to each ordinary member of the Board of Directors
  2. 3.0 x base board fee to the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  3. 1.5 x base board fee to the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors (if such is elected)
  4. 1.0 x base committee fee of DKK 75,000 to each member of a board committee (except for the audit committee chairman)
  5. 2.0 x base committee fee to the Chairman of the Audit Committee
