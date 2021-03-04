 

ProntoForms Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

OTTAWA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in smart mobile forms for enterprise, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings for the period ended December 31st, 2020, before market open on March 11th, 2021.

ProntoForms will hold a conference call on March 11th, 2021 at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Alvaro Pombo and CFO Dave Croucher. A question and answer session will follow.

Date: Thursday, March 11th, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local Toronto – (+1) 416 764 8688
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0546
Conference ID: 38563980

Recording Playback Numbers:
Local Toronto– (+1) 416 764 8677
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0541
Passcode: 563980 #
Expiry Date: Thursday, March 18th, 2021 at 11:59pm EST

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at www.prontoforms.com/company/investor-relations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the lead flow the Company may receive from its partnering strategy and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, its partnering strategy may not generate increasing lead flow or maintain current lead flow levels and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein.  Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 16, 2018 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




