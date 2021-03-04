Kraken Announces $2.2 Million of Subsea Batteries and Sonar Contracts & Project Funding

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture sonar and new funding support totalling $2.2 million.



Contract Updates

Kraken has received new orders totalling $0.7 million and funding awards for $1.5 million. Due to confidentiality reasons, our customers and partners cannot be named but are characterized below: