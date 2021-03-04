 

Kraken Announces $2.2 Million of Subsea Batteries and Sonar Contracts & Project Funding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 12:00  |  98   |   |   

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture sonar and new funding support totalling $2.2 million.

Contract Updates
Kraken has received new orders totalling $0.7 million and funding awards for $1.5 million. Due to confidentiality reasons, our customers and partners cannot be named but are characterized below:

  • An existing U.S. defense industry customer is acquiring additional SeaPower batteries. This is the customer’s second order of Kraken batteries. Delivery will occur in the first half of 2021.
  • A defense customer in the Southern Hemisphere has awarded Kraken a contract for an AquaPix MINSAS120 sensor for integration into the customer AUVs. Due to the modularity and advanced integrated motion sensors of the MINSAS, Kraken is expecting an additional contract for a custom payload section that will allow for easy transfer of the MINSAS system between the customers AUVs from two different AUV manufacturers. This is an industry unique capability of Kraken’s SAS systems. Delivery will occur in 2021.
  • Kraken has been notified of $1.5 million of funding awards across two projects. Germany’s Federal Research Minister announced in February that the Ocean Technology Center, Rostock, was one of seven clusters that will receive up to a total of €450 million over nine years. The Ocean Technology Center, Rostock, is expected to receive up to a total of €45 million of this funding. As part of the Ocean Technology Center campus in Rostock, Kraken Power will start two projects in Q4 of this year. These projects cover expanded thruster size and power range and new subsea battery and subsea charging solutions. The projects will last for 36 months.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Toronto, Ontario; Bremen & Rostock, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Boston, Massachusetts. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter. For more information, please visit www.krakenrobotics.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de. Find us on social media on Twitter (@krakenrobotics), Facebook (@krakenroboticsinc) and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraken Announces $2.2 Million of Subsea Batteries and Sonar Contracts & Project Funding ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture sonar and new funding support …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Kraken Achieves ISO 9001: 2015 Certification for Quality Management System
16.02.21
Kraken Announces $3.5 Million of Contract & Funding Awards

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
494
Der Kraken erwacht | Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSXV:PNG)(FRA:2KQ)