 

GBT Filing for International PCT Protection in South Korea and Europe for its 3D Chip and Memory Patent

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is filing for international PCT protection for its 3D Chip and Memory patent in South Korea and Europe. The Company’s 3D Chip patent seeks to cover new, multiplanar silicon design and manufacturing structure. The goal of the new manufacturing architecture is to enable larger designs within smaller areas and, in turn, providing for increases in the silicon yield to enhance surface area, especially for smaller nodes like 5nm, 3nm and below.

GBT is aiming to protect its 3D, multiplanar chip intellectual property in key countries and continents. The invention is designed to present a new die structure and orientation with a focus on deep nanometer range. The IP is especially efficient for memory chips since it describes a new way to design and manufacture enormous size memory integrated circuits and fits analog, digital, and mixed signal type ICs. The patent contemplates placing more circuits on silicon within small areas, which is expected to enable sophisticated chips particularly with memories, CPU, GPU and more. The method contemplated by the patent application enables lowering the overall IC's power consumption and increasing its performance. The company’s 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019 and was granted as of December 1, 2020 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”); U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763.

“We decided to protect our intellectual property by filing international PCT protection in South Korea and Europe. Our 3D microchip patent was granted as of December 1, 2020 by the USPTO. We filed for this patent on March 5, 2019.” stated Dr. Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements".  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov).  In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products.  The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change.  However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.  These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
press@gopherprotocol.com 




