 

EssilorLuxottica Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 12:00  |  67   |   |   

Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation

Mr Paul du Saillant, Group Deputy CEO, Mr Stefano Grassi, Group Co-CFO and Mr David Wielemans, Group Co-CFO, have the pleasure of inviting you to our FY 2020 Results Conference Call on:
Friday, March 12, at 10:30am CET

Dial-In Access telephone numbers:
France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
Italy: +39 06 83360400
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
US: +1 212 999 6659
Access Code: EssilorLuxottica

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu EssilorLuxottica!
Short
Basispreis 146,89€
Hebel 8,98
Ask 1,48
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 119,40€
Hebel 8,70
Ask 1,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Live Webcast:
You can watch the presentation on the following link:
 https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/essilorluxotticaen/20210312_ ...

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7am CET on the same day. A presentation will be made available prior to the call and both can be found on our investor relations website:
https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com 		EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation Mr Paul du Saillant, Group Deputy CEO, Mr Stefano Grassi, Group Co-CFO and Mr David Wielemans, Group Co-CFO, have the pleasure of inviting you to our FY 2020 Results Conference Call on:Friday, March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
UBS belässt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Neutral'
28.02.21
Essilor Luxottica – Der Luxusgütersektor bleibt weiter stark - wie geht es nach dem Pullback weiter?
24.02.21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors proposes nominees to the new board
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
18.02.21
Deutsche Brillen weniger gefragt
13.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 06/21
12.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Buy'
11.02.21
RBC belässt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Outperform'
05.02.21
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of January 31, 2021
03.02.21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies Announce Joint Venture for Acquisition of SightGlass Vision