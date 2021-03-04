Tanzanian Gold Corporation Announces Senior Management Changes for Buckreef Gold Project

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania (Tanzam2000), and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), is pleased to announce Senior Management changes at Buckreef Gold Company Ltd. (Buckreef).



The Company is pleased to announce that Isaac Bisansaba and Gaston Mujwahuzi have been appointed as Co-Acting General Managers for Buckreef, on an alternating basis. Mr. Bisansaba and Mr. Mujwahuzi will be directly responsible for monitoring and improving the mining and processing operations at Buckreef. Mr. Bisansaba has a BS.Geo, Masters in Mining Engineering, Mineral Resources Evaluation, and twenty years of experience in the gold mining industry. Mr. Mujwahuzi has a BS, Mineral Processing Engineering, and over sixteen years of experience in the gold mining industry. Collectively, their experience encompasses all aspects of our gold mining operations, including managing mining, process plant and exploration activities. Their prior experience includes roles with AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Teranga Gold, PanAust Limited and various consulting firms. Together, they possess the knowledge and experience the Company requires going forward, as well as strong team leadership capabilities for safe, smooth and ongoing management of on-site operations.

“We are pleased to announce Isaac and Gaston as Acting General Managers at Buckreef, and I am delighted that they have enthusiastically accepted their new roles. These new appointments to Buckreef’s general management team help support our objectives for continuously improving mining, plant and exploration operations and are vital to our continued success. We also take this opportunity to thank Peter Zizhou for his past services and wish him the very best in all of his future endeavours,” Andrew M. Cheatle, Chief Operating Officer, said. Mr. Cheatle is currently in Tanzania overseeing the executive management changes.

The Company is in the process of updating all levels of administration and operations for Buckreef, and a meeting of the Board of Directors of Buckreef is pending to change the Tanzam2000 nominees to the Board to better reflect the new management team at TanGold. The Company, in conjunction with STAMICO, will begin to identify an experienced and suitable candidate for the position of General Manager at Buckreef as per the requirements of the Buckreef joint venture and articles.