Huize Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

SHENZHEN, China, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #7894339 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7894339

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 18, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-632-2162 United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-963-117

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at ir.huize.com.



About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Harriet Hu

Investor Relations Director

+852 3180 9207

investor@huize.com

Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com



