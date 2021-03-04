 

Loop Insights Appoints Former Epson General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications, Ian Cameron, as VP of Marketing to Support Loop’s Continued Global Expansion in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 12:00  |  62   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing for the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Ian Cameron, former General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications at Seiko Epson Corporation, as its VP of Marketing, effective March 15th, 2021.

Cameron Joins Loop Insights After Establishing and Managing Epson’s Global Marketing Team

Ian Cameron is a global marketing, eCommerce, and brand executive with over 20 years of experience delivering positive business results for major companies, including Epson, a global printing equipment leader with a market cap of $US 5.73 billion.

Epson (an abbreviation for "Son of Electronic Printer"), is a Japanese electronics company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of computer printers, and information and imaging-related equipment.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Ian’s experience working with a global leader such as Epson speaks to the level of talent that Loop has been able to attract. As a global marketing and communications expert, Ian is another key strategic addition to our team. I look forward to working alongside Ian and witnessing his impact on our marketing efforts as Loop continues to position and prove itself as a global leader in the Artificial Intelligence and data applications space.”

Strong Executive Leadership Positions Loop to Continue to Accelerate Expansion for 2021

Under Cameron’s leadership, Epson centralized redundant regional activities increasing profitability significantly and improved their global digital user experience while saving millions of dollars annually for the company through a Global digital transformation project that unified multiple disparate regional content management, eCommerce, and product information systems.

Cameron’s experience in driving successful enterprise global marketing campaigns is expected to significantly contribute to continued growth and scale for Loop Insights in 2021.

Ian Cameron stated: “I am very excited to join the Loop team and to support and contribute to the growth of the company. Loop's clear multifaceted value propositions are very exciting and as a marketing professional, the value of attribution, campaign performance, and the granularity of the data analytics that Loop is able to provide is simply unparalleled. Loop’s technology is something that marketers only wish for and dream of.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Insights Appoints Former Epson General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications, Ian Cameron, as VP of Marketing to Support Loop’s Continued Global Expansion in 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Loop Insights Provides Wallet Pass Platform To World Boxing Council (WBC) To Engage Fans For Championship Fight Being Broadcast To Over 200 Countries Across The World. Combined Social Media To Exceed 10 Million Followers. Additional Global Fight Events Ex
18.02.21
Loop Insights Completes Acquisition of Intellectual Property Assets of Locally, A Global Location Data Intelligence Company With Tier-1 Clients
08.02.21
Loop Insights Signs Four-Year Venue Management Agreement Through TELUS IoT Marketplace with Big White Ski Resort, One Of Canada’s Top 5 Ski Resorts, with Potential to Generate $7.2 - $9.6 Million in Newline Revenue For Loop and Big White Ski Resort
04.02.21
Loop Insights Enters Into First Pure Ecommerce Pilot With UK’s Leading Online Electronics Retailer, Maplin, For Real-Time Artificial Intelligence-Driven Engagement With Customers

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
122
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence