Loop Insights Appoints Former Epson General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications, Ian Cameron, as VP of Marketing to Support Loop’s Continued Global Expansion in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing for the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Ian Cameron, former General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications at Seiko Epson Corporation, as its VP of Marketing, effective March 15th, 2021.

Ian Cameron is a global marketing, eCommerce, and brand executive with over 20 years of experience delivering positive business results for major companies, including Epson, a global printing equipment leader with a market cap of $US 5.73 billion.

Epson (an abbreviation for "Son of Electronic Printer"), is a Japanese electronics company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of computer printers, and information and imaging-related equipment.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Ian’s experience working with a global leader such as Epson speaks to the level of talent that Loop has been able to attract. As a global marketing and communications expert, Ian is another key strategic addition to our team. I look forward to working alongside Ian and witnessing his impact on our marketing efforts as Loop continues to position and prove itself as a global leader in the Artificial Intelligence and data applications space.”

Strong Executive Leadership Positions Loop to Continue to Accelerate Expansion for 2021

Under Cameron’s leadership, Epson centralized redundant regional activities increasing profitability significantly and improved their global digital user experience while saving millions of dollars annually for the company through a Global digital transformation project that unified multiple disparate regional content management, eCommerce, and product information systems.

Cameron’s experience in driving successful enterprise global marketing campaigns is expected to significantly contribute to continued growth and scale for Loop Insights in 2021.

Ian Cameron stated: “I am very excited to join the Loop team and to support and contribute to the growth of the company. Loop's clear multifaceted value propositions are very exciting and as a marketing professional, the value of attribution, campaign performance, and the granularity of the data analytics that Loop is able to provide is simply unparalleled. Loop’s technology is something that marketers only wish for and dream of.”