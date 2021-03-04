 

Notice to convene Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk will be held on Friday March 26, 2020 at 3 pm CET.

In light of COVID-19 and the Danish authorities’ measures to control the risk of infection with COVID-19, the Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting.

This means that the shareholders can only participate and exercise their shareholders’ rights at the Annual General Meeting electronically.

Attached please find invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.

The Nilfisk 2020 Annual Report and Remuneration Report can be read or printed at investor.nilfisk.com.

  • Invitation to Annual General Meeting
  • Notice with agenda
  • Candidates for the Board of Directors
  • Remuneration Policy
  • Remuneration Policy - Appendix
  • Proposed Articles of Association
  • Proxy and Postal Vote

A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have so requested and have informed Nilfisk of their e-mail address.

Please direct questions by email to AGM2021@nilfisk.com.

Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218  

Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2222 8577

