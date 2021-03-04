 

ESE Entertainment becomes esports distribution partner for the Ultimate Gaming League, launching event featuring Snoop Dogg, Marshawn Lynch, and JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Ultimate Gaming League is an esports organization operating with team franchises owned by current and former National Football League (NFL) players

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE") is pleased to announce it has entered into an arrangement with the Ultimate Gaming League ("UGL") for distribution of its Madden esports event (the "Event"). The Event will take place on March 7, 2021, beginning at 5 pm EST/2 pm PST and will be held at Snoop Dogg’s compound in Los Angeles.

The Event will be bringing together international celebrities and athletes, most notably music artist Snoop Dogg, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Pro Bowl Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NCAA National Champion Najee Harris, Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, and Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Event will be set up as a Madden gaming tournament with additional broadcasting and extensive social media interaction. The content captured will be distributed for live production and a post-event webisodes series. The Event marks the beginning of the inaugural season of the UGL, which kicks off Monday, March 8 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on ESTV and UGL’s Twitch page.

ESE will be assisting with the organization and execution of content distribution in partnership with Esports TV (“ESTV”) across various media channels. These channels include Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, as well as through ESTV’s distribution channels such as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku TV, Sling TV and more.

“UGL is excited to be partnering with ESE Entertainment on this celebrity gaming tournament. This is arguably the biggest esports celebrity tournament of the year so far. The names and personalities associated with this event are the epitome of sports and entertainment converging and we are proud to be collaborating with all parties. The synergy between ESE and UGL is strong, and we look forward to utilizing and growing their infrastructure and distribution in parallel with our company,” commented Geoff Kowalski, CEO of UGL.

“ESE is thrilled to partner with the UGL for this Madden gaming event. The unique participant base speaks for itself: Snoop Dogg, Beast Mode, JuJu and more. I know I will be tuning in. This will be a great opportunity for ESE Entertainment to utilize its distribution and infrastructure channels to maximize this esports event. We are excited to see how many gaming enthusiasts tune in for this great event,” commented Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

