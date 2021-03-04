 

Huhtamaki’s 2020 Annual Report published

 HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4.3.2021 AT 13:00

Huhtamaki’s 2020 Annual Report published

Huhtamaki Annual Report 2020 has been published on the company website at www.huhtamaki.com/investors. The 2020 Huhtamaki Annual Report is comprised of four sections covering Huhtamaki´s 2030 Strategy, including key strategic areas such as Sustainability and financial performance, ﻿and governance (Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report)﻿. The report is available in Finnish and English. Huhtamaki will not publish a separate sustainability report for 2020.

For the first time, Huhtamaki is publishing its financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. As per ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags, which have been verified by KPMG.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a PDF file and the financial statements as an XHTML file.

For further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.

