4 March 2021
G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”)
Notification of new directorship
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, G4S announces that Clare Chapman, a non-executive director of G4S plc and chair of the Company’s Remuneration Committee has been appointed as a non-executive director of M&G plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 15 March 2021.
Celine Barroche
Company Secretary
