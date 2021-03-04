G4S plc Notifcation on new directorship Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.03.2021, 12:09 | 79 | 0 | 0 04.03.2021, 12:09 | . 4 March 2021 G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) Notification of new directorship In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, G4S announces that Clare Chapman, a non-executive director of G4S plc and chair of the Company’s Remuneration Committee has been appointed as a non-executive director of M&G plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 15 March 2021.

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary





