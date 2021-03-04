 

Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 12:17  |  52   |   |   

The financing round is led by existing investors Alan Howard and Christian Angermayer with his Cryptology Asset Group. German investors such as DEWB are also among the investors

Since going live in 2018, the innovative FinTech company from Cologne has grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR), executing well over one million securities transactions in 2020

- The neobroker, which enables private investors commission-free trading via the stock exchange in over 7,000 stocks and 1,000 ETFs, is now active in eight European countries

- With the additional capital, nextmarkets will drive its expansion in Europe and further develop its product offering

COLOGNE, Germany, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nextmarkets, the innovative and commission-free online broker, receives $30 million in a Series B financing round. The additional capital is intended to further accelerate the European expansion of the FinTech company, which was founded in Cologne in 2014, and to establish nextmarkets as the leading neobroker in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, six further countries - the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy - were launched at the end of 2020. The financing round closes out a successful 2020 financial year for nextmarkets, in which the company was able to multiply all KPIs such as the number of executed transactions, customer deposits, as well as the number of customers.

"We are very pleased about the great interest and trust of both new and existing investors. The growth potential is huge, and we are only at the beginning of a whole new era in which the stock market becomes fully democratized. With our unique coaching approach, we ensure that private investors not only trade fully commission-free, but above all become significantly more successful," says CEO and co-founder Manuel Heyden. His brother Dominic Heyden, co-founder and CTO continues, "We are particularly proud of the fact that with fewer than 40 employees, we have in record time built an online broker active in eight European markets, built top-to-bottom on our own technology and with a comprehensive regulatory framework."

Lead investor Christian Angermayer, who has invested via his stock-market-listed Cryptology Asset Group, adds: "We are just at the very beginning of a new retail boom on stock markets. However, the crisis of confidence towards other neobrokers, in connection with the Gamestop phenomenon, has shown how important it is to choose the right partner. nextmarkets is 100% transparent, stands completely on its own two feet including its own banking license, and offers true zero-commission trading in stocks, with no hidden fees and a very broad investment offering. Investors can also trade Bitcoin easily and conveniently with nextmarkets, of course."

nextmarkets will invest the capital primarily into further development of the platform and further customer growth. "Our product pipeline is full of innovations and we can't wait to make them available to our customers," says Manuel Heyden, describing the growth phase that now lies ahead.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About nextmarkets

nextmarkets is Europe's commission-free neobroker. In addition to truly commission-free trading of shares and ETFs for €0 via the stock exchange, the FinTech company boasts an advanced, highly flexible proprietary technology platform, as well as an extensive set of hard-to-get licenses and regulatory approvals, giving it full control over its own product and flexibility to innovate in ways that other online brokers cannot. The platform also hosts professional investors, so-called coaches, who generate up to 300 curated investment ideas for users every month - free of charge and in real time. nextmarkets, with offices in Cologne, Lisbon and Malta, currently employs a team of 39 and is backed by leading venture capitalists such as Peter Thiel, Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Axel Springer, Falk Strascheg, DEWB and the publicly listed FinLab AG.

Press contact:

nextmarkets AG
press@nextmarkets.com
Phone: +49 (0)221 89 25 90 07

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round - The financing round is led by existing investors Alan Howard and Christian Angermayer with his Cryptology Asset Group. German investors such as DEWB are also among the investors - Since going live in 2018, the innovative FinTech company from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MWC Shanghai 2021 Makes A Dramatic Return With 200,000 Representatives As An International Physical ...
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:18 Uhr
Gold-Kupfer-Silber-Zink-Blei!: Adventus Mining bringt weiter fantastische Bohrergebnisse hervor - Nur die Börse honoriert es noch nicht...
04.03.21
Marathon’s Bitcoin Mining Fleet to Produce Approximately 1.4 EH/s by the End of March
04.03.21
Marktgeflüster: Powell - unterlassene Hilfeleistung!
04.03.21
American Green, Inc. (OTC: ERBB) Is Now Accepting Bitcoin and Other Popular CryptoCurrencies for CBD and All Products Purchased on Its E-Commerce Store
04.03.21
Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: DEWB: Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets
04.03.21
Enzyre announces strategic partnership with Takeda to accelerate development of pioneering diagnostic technology platform for hemophilia patients
04.03.21
Tagesausblick: Hält der Gesamtmarkt die Tech-Korrektur aus?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
26.231
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
04.03.21
2
Extreme Bitcoin-Prognose : Kraken-CEO: Bitcoin könnte innerhalb einer Dekade die Marke von einer Mil
04.03.21
28
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)
26.02.21
7
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowä
25.02.21
3
Stromfresser Kryptowährungen : Eine Bitcoin-Transaktion oder 5.181 Kilometer im Tesla Model 3 – Das