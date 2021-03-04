Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today that its device portfolio is optimally designed and proven to support the growing demand for high performing power supply units (PSUs) driving the mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

The Company’s GaN FETs are proven to reliably perform under harsh environments with high efficiency in various power applications, thereby minimizing wasted electricity. Transphorm is the only high voltage GaN supplier to date to publicly announce a customer’s products currently in production are known to be used for crypto mining purposes.

The Bitcoin Power Problem

Crypto mining is a power-hungry process involving heavy computation to verify transactions. Recent research from Cambridge University indicates that Bitcoin mining alone consumes approximately 121.36 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per year, which equates to more electricity than the entire country of Argentina uses. This high power draw is logically why, for example, Tom’s Hardware reviewers identify the power supply as “the component that takes the most stress in a cryptocurrency mining rig.”

To meet the performance demand, the often-sourced Cybenetics requirements for mining-ready PSUs recommends baseline operational and support specifications to include:

Minimum one-year warranty for the ability to operate 24/7 under full load at temperatures ranging between 30 o C to 35 o C

C to 35 C 230VAC input capability to achieve 1 to 2% higher efficiency

The previously referenced Tom’s Hardware review identifies the CORSAIR AX1600i as the choice PSU to support crypto mining as it meets and exceeds the above requirements. That device is powered by Transphorm’s GaN FETs in an AC to DC PFC power stage to maximize efficiency no matter the input voltage and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The GaN Technology Enabling the Market

Transphorm’s GaN platform differs from competitive solutions in ways that are crucial to meeting crypto mining PSU performance requirements. First, Transphorm is one of the few high voltage GaN manufacturers that is vertically integrated, controlling the innovation and advancement of the FET design itself, the epitaxial starting material, and the manufacturing process. This has led to: