 

Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 12:19  |  117   |   |   

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today that its device portfolio is optimally designed and proven to support the growing demand for high performing power supply units (PSUs) driving the mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005483/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Company’s GaN FETs are proven to reliably perform under harsh environments with high efficiency in various power applications, thereby minimizing wasted electricity. Transphorm is the only high voltage GaN supplier to date to publicly announce a customer’s products currently in production are known to be used for crypto mining purposes.

The Bitcoin Power Problem

Crypto mining is a power-hungry process involving heavy computation to verify transactions. Recent research from Cambridge University indicates that Bitcoin mining alone consumes approximately 121.36 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per year, which equates to more electricity than the entire country of Argentina uses. This high power draw is logically why, for example, Tom’s Hardware reviewers identify the power supply as “the component that takes the most stress in a cryptocurrency mining rig.”

To meet the performance demand, the often-sourced Cybenetics requirements for mining-ready PSUs recommends baseline operational and support specifications to include:

  • Minimum one-year warranty for the ability to operate 24/7 under full load at temperatures ranging between 30oC to 35oC
  • 230VAC input capability to achieve 1 to 2% higher efficiency

The previously referenced Tom’s Hardware review identifies the CORSAIR AX1600i as the choice PSU to support crypto mining as it meets and exceeds the above requirements. That device is powered by Transphorm’s GaN FETs in an AC to DC PFC power stage to maximize efficiency no matter the input voltage and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The GaN Technology Enabling the Market

Transphorm’s GaN platform differs from competitive solutions in ways that are crucial to meeting crypto mining PSU performance requirements. First, Transphorm is one of the few high voltage GaN manufacturers that is vertically integrated, controlling the innovation and advancement of the FET design itself, the epitaxial starting material, and the manufacturing process. This has led to:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today that its device portfolio is optimally designed and proven to support the growing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Transphorm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events
25.02.21
Transphorm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021
24.02.21
Transphorm Appoints Katharina McFarland to Board of Directors
10.02.21
Keysight and Transphorm Create Power Supply Reference Design That Lowers Product Costs; Speeds Time to Market