 

Trane Technologies to Virtually Present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, announced today that company leadership will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference. They will speak at 3:40 PM ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at TraneTechnologies.com.



