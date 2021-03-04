Trane Technologies to Virtually Present at the 2021 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, announced today that company leadership will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference. They will speak at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available 30 days following the event.