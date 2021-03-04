 

Avivagen Announces Upcoming Research Publication Highlighting The Benefits Of OxC-betaTM Livestock for Broiler Poultry

04.03.2021   

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that enhance feed intake and safely support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, has announced that a manuscript reporting the benefits of OxC-betaTM Livestock (“OxC-beta”) for broiler poultry has been approved for publication by Poultry Science, a leading peer-reviewed journal.

The paper, entitled “Effect of Oxidized β-Carotene (OxBC) on the Growth and Feed Efficiency of Broilers” reports on the positive results of two dietary supplementation trials in which OxC-beta was used with broiler poultry. In both trials, birds in the OxC-beta groups achieved significantly improved growth performance measures, including average daily weight gain and feed utilization efficiency, when compared to birds in control groups. These findings demonstrate that dietary supplementation with OxC-beta helps broiler poultry achieve their full growth potential under real world commercial conditions without the use of antibiotics.

The first of the two comprehensive studies was conducted in Canada, with birds being reared under typical commercial conditions for broiler production in Ontario. The second study was conducted in Scotland under typical commercial conditions for broiler production in the United Kingdom.

“We are very excited about the publication of the study in a highly credible peer-reviewed journal like Poultry Science,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen. “This publication provides an additional level of scientific validation supporting the commercially meaningful benefits of using OxC-beta for broiler poultry, providing additional value to Avivagen’s current and future customers committed to eliminating or reducing antibiotic use in their operations.’

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and on the OTCQB Exchange in the U.S. under the symbol VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

