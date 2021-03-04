 

NICE Actimize and Finastra Announce Partnership to Provide Xceed Cloud-Native Platform to Finastra’s Customers

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, and the industry leader in financial crime and compliance solutions, today announced a partnership with Finastra, one of the world’s largest providers of financial technology solutions. The partnership will deliver NICE Actimize’s industry-leading Xceed cloud-native financial crime platform, which brings unmatched AI and cloud technologies to financial services organizations of any size, to Finastra’s customer base, via its FusionFabric.cloud open innovation platform.

NICE Actimize’s Xceed platform delivers best-in-class AML and fraud solutions, offering complete financial crime and compliance on a single platform. With “Always On” AI-based technology, the Xceed platform offers the industry’s most advanced real-time behavioral analytics and machine learning capabilities. This results in simplified cloud deployments and optimized operational resource efficiency that particularly benefit mid-market financial services organizations.

NICE Actimize Xceed’s self-learning capabilities immediately and autonomously adapt to new threats, helping financial institutions meet today’s dynamic risk management needs with laser accuracy, speed and simplicity, and without the need for a team of data scientists.

Vincent Pugliese, SVP and General Manager, Platform at Finastra said, “We look forward to adding NICE Actimize’s advanced cloud-native integrated financial crime platform to our FusionFabric.cloud ecosystem. Together, we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of our clients – who face mounting pressure to deliver increased innovation, agility and ROI. We are excited about our partnership and believe that through the combination of our cloud-based technologies we will help our clients to deliver upon these objectives.”

“We are pleased to partner with Finastra, creating a unique combination of proven expertise with best-in-class innovation leveraging both Artificial Intelligence and the cloud, while further presenting a major opportunity to support financial services organizations of all sizes, particularly targeting the needs of mid-markets FSOs,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

Among other benefits for Finastra’s customers, NICE Actimize’s Xceed performs behavioral analytics across all digital payment channels and gathers insights into an omnichannel view. Fraud and AML analysts are able to leverage the most comprehensive view of fraud and AML risk through Xceed’s unified case management system. Analysts can also efficiently investigate financial crime activity and perform regulatory filings – all in one interface.

