 

CoreLogic Responds to CoStar Regarding its Revised Acquisition Proposal

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today sent a letter to CoStar Group (NYSE: CSGP) in response to its revised acquisition proposal dated March 1, 2021.

The text of the letter follows:

March 4, 2021

Andrew C. Florance
CEO & President
CoStar Group, Inc.
1331 L Street, NW
Washington, DC 20005

Dear Mr. Florance:

The Board of Directors of CoreLogic, Inc. (“CoreLogic” or the “Company”) has carefully reviewed the updated terms of your March 1, 2021 proposal, including the submitted merger agreement (collectively, your "Updated Proposal") and has not concluded that your Updated Proposal is a Superior Proposal as defined in our merger agreement with affiliates of Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners (the "Pending Transaction"). The CoreLogic Board unanimously believes your Updated Proposal requires further improvement with respect to the following key areas: (i) value, (ii) certainty of value, and (iii) certainty of closing in a timely manner.

We continue to believe that there is strategic potential in the combination of our two businesses and we request that you reconsider your positions on these important terms.

Value and Value Certainty: We appreciate your inclusion of cash consideration that, as we expressed in our prior letter and had discussed with you previously, helps to provide greater certainty of value. However, $6 per share in cash does not meaningfully reduce CoreLogic shareholders' exposure to the concerning volatility of your stock. Since your February 16, 2021 proposal, CSGP shares have continued to decline – approximately 19%, or $177 per share (including a 12% decline since CoStar’s fourth quarter earnings release). As a result, your Updated Proposal represents a significantly lower implied total per share value than your prior proposal on February 16, 2021. The volatility and trajectory of CoStar’s share price have driven increased concerns with respect to the certainty of value associated with CoStar’s stock, particularly in light of your proposed terms that contemplate an antitrust process of up to 15 months.

