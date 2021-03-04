Colfax Announces Intention to Separate Into Two Independent Public Companies

Will Create Focused Specialty Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology Companies

Separation Will Accelerate Strategic Momentum and Unlock Significant Value Creation Potential

Company Intends Tax-Free Separation to be Completed in the First Quarter of 2022

Annapolis Junction, Maryland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced its intention to separate its fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses into two differentiated, independent, and publicly-traded companies. The separation is intended to be structured in a tax-free manner and is targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

“This is an exciting day for Colfax and an important step to unlock the full value inherent in our MedTech and FabTech businesses,” said Matt Trerotola, Colfax President and CEO. “Now is the right time to build on the momentum in both businesses and enable each to better capitalize on its distinct opportunities. Our abilities to successfully develop talent, drive innovation, leverage our Colfax Business System for continuous improvement and acquire attractive businesses are core to both MedTech and FabTech. We believe a separation will better position each business to execute tailored strategies to deliver above-market growth, margin expansion and strong, consistent free cash flow.”

“This decision is the result of a thorough strategic review undertaken by the Board with management, reflecting an ongoing commitment to drive long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Mitch Rales, Colfax co-founder and Chairman of the Board. “We have now successfully put in place a proven operating model to compound value and have effectively transformed our Company. With two strong management teams, and focused business and capital allocation strategies in place, FabTech and MedTech are poised to accelerate growth and drive increased shareholder value. I look forward to continuing to support and guide each of the management teams as a member of both businesses’ Boards of Directors.”

The specialty medical technology company will be led by Colfax CEO Matt Trerotola and Colfax EVP Brady Shirley will serve as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Shirley will join Mr. Trerotola on the MedTech Board. Colfax CFO Chris Hix will serve as CFO. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with a significant presence in Dallas, Texas, the company will be renamed before the separation is completed to reflect its strategic focus.