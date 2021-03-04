EANS-News Lenzing AG / Lenzing takes over management control for Hygiene Austria
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 04.03.2021, 13:00 | 106 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Top priority is resolving issues arising over the last few weeks
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
Lenzing - Lenzing has taken over management control of Hygiene Austria LP GmbH
on March 03, 2021. Stephan Sielaff, Chief Technology Officer at Lenzing, has
been appointed to serve as an additional managing director at Hygiene Austria.
Furthermore, Lenzing has also contracted an external forensic team effective
immediately.
Zwtl.: About Stephan Sielaff
Stephan Sielaff, Member of the Managing Board and Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
of Lenzing AG with responsibility for fibers and technology, is a certified
chemical engineer. He gained professional experience in the chemical industry in
the years 1993 to 2014, holding various management positions at Unilever and
Symrise. From 2014 to February 2020, he served as a Member of the Board of
Directors and Chief Operating Officer (CCO) of the Swiss specialty chemicals
company Archroma, an important supplier of the textile and paper industry. He
was responsible for shaping the company's integrated operational structure and
strategic development.
Further inquiry note:
Lenzing Corporate Communications
c/o Vetter & Partner
Johannes Vetter
E-Mail: lenzing@vetterpartner.com
Telefon: +43 664 88578 224
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4854735
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Top priority is resolving issues arising over the last few weeks
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
Lenzing - Lenzing has taken over management control of Hygiene Austria LP GmbH
on March 03, 2021. Stephan Sielaff, Chief Technology Officer at Lenzing, has
been appointed to serve as an additional managing director at Hygiene Austria.
Furthermore, Lenzing has also contracted an external forensic team effective
immediately.
Zwtl.: About Stephan Sielaff
Stephan Sielaff, Member of the Managing Board and Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
of Lenzing AG with responsibility for fibers and technology, is a certified
chemical engineer. He gained professional experience in the chemical industry in
the years 1993 to 2014, holding various management positions at Unilever and
Symrise. From 2014 to February 2020, he served as a Member of the Board of
Directors and Chief Operating Officer (CCO) of the Swiss specialty chemicals
company Archroma, an important supplier of the textile and paper industry. He
was responsible for shaping the company's integrated operational structure and
strategic development.
Further inquiry note:
Lenzing Corporate Communications
c/o Vetter & Partner
Johannes Vetter
E-Mail: lenzing@vetterpartner.com
Telefon: +43 664 88578 224
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4854735
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Lenzing - Weltmarktführer
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0