Top priority is resolving issues arising over the last few weeks



Lenzing - Lenzing has taken over management control of Hygiene Austria LP GmbH

on March 03, 2021. Stephan Sielaff, Chief Technology Officer at Lenzing, has

been appointed to serve as an additional managing director at Hygiene Austria.

Furthermore, Lenzing has also contracted an external forensic team effective

Zwtl.: About Stephan Sielaff



Stephan Sielaff, Member of the Managing Board and Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

of Lenzing AG with responsibility for fibers and technology, is a certified

chemical engineer. He gained professional experience in the chemical industry in

the years 1993 to 2014, holding various management positions at Unilever and

Symrise. From 2014 to February 2020, he served as a Member of the Board of

Directors and Chief Operating Officer (CCO) of the Swiss specialty chemicals

company Archroma, an important supplier of the textile and paper industry. He

was responsible for shaping the company's integrated operational structure and

Further inquiry note:

Lenzing Corporate Communications

c/o Vetter & Partner

Johannes Vetter

E-Mail: lenzing@vetterpartner.com

Telefon: +43 664 88578 224



