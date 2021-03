--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Top priority is resolving issues arising over the last few weeksMergers - Acquisitions - TakeoversLenzing - Lenzing has taken over management control of Hygiene Austria LP GmbHon March 03, 2021. Stephan Sielaff, Chief Technology Officer at Lenzing, hasbeen appointed to serve as an additional managing director at Hygiene Austria.Furthermore, Lenzing has also contracted an external forensic team effectiveimmediately.Zwtl.: About Stephan SielaffStephan Sielaff, Member of the Managing Board and Chief Technology Officer (CTO)of Lenzing AG with responsibility for fibers and technology, is a certifiedchemical engineer. He gained professional experience in the chemical industry inthe years 1993 to 2014, holding various management positions at Unilever andSymrise. From 2014 to February 2020, he served as a Member of the Board ofDirectors and Chief Operating Officer (CCO) of the Swiss specialty chemicalscompany Archroma, an important supplier of the textile and paper industry. Hewas responsible for shaping the company's integrated operational structure andstrategic development.Further inquiry note:Lenzing Corporate Communicationsc/o Vetter & PartnerJohannes VetterE-Mail: lenzing@vetterpartner.comTelefon: +43 664 88578 224end of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Lenzing AGA-4860 Lenzingphone: +43 7672-701-0FAX: +43 7672-96301mail: office@lenzing.comWWW: http://www.lenzing.comISIN: AT0000644505indexes: WBI, ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4854735OTS: Lenzing AGISIN: AT0000644505