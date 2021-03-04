China grants Lleida.net its fifth patent

 

MADRID, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intellectual property authority of the People's Republic of China have granted Lleida.net its fifth patent in that Asian country.

The patent, which is valid for a period of 20 years, corresponds to Lleida.net's method for certifying an electronic mail comprising a trusted digital signature by a telecommunications operator.

With this, the company has already received 202 patents for its registered signature, contracting and notification methods in 64 countries around the world.

"China is one of the countries that is taking intellectual property most seriously in terms of technological development; the fact that it systematically recognises each of our methods says a lot about the level of R&D we are developing," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

So far, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has acknowledged Lleida.net's method for the registration and certification of receipt of electronic mail, its method for certifying the sending of electronic mail, its method for registering delivery of SMS/MMS data messages to mobile terminals, and its method for producing electronic contracts certified by a user of a telecommunications operator.

Lleida.net's strategy to consolidate its Intellectual Property body as the most solid in the signature and certified electronic notification industry is bearing fruit at international level, with patents in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan and South Africa.

The company's strategy has three pillars: internationalisation, innovation and intellectual property.

Already, the company's 202 patents cover a potential market of more than 3,371 million people.

"These patents will give us, in the future, the capacity to expand and defend our technology in the different international markets where we operate and where we will operate," said Sapena.

The company, which works in 19 countries, has in recent years become the leading European player in the field of registered electronic signature and notification.

The company announced this week the opening of a new subsidiary in Dubai to commercially attack the Middle East and African markets, which will be called Lleidanet Saas Services.

The company's proprietary methods are currently recognised as valid for certifying legal notices in procurement processes by authorities in more than 70 countries.

The company's stock trade on OTCQX Best Market in New York since November 2020. The corporation was listed on BME Growth in Madrid in 2015, and in Euronext Growth in Paris in 2018.

In 2020, its share price increased by 940 per cent in one of the best stock performances in Europe during the year.

