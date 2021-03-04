 

The Buckle, Inc. Reports February 2021 Net Sales and Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended February 27, 2021 increased 5.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 29, 2020. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended February 27, 2021 increased 5.0 percent to $66.1 million from net sales of $63.0 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 29, 2020.

The Company will announce fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 earnings the morning of Friday, March 12, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on March 12, 2021 to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (844) 867-6169 for domestic calls or (409) 207-6975 for international calls and reference the conference code 741907. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning March 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 8830453.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states compared to 446 stores in 42 states as of March 4, 2020. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

