Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for March 11, 2021

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) (formerly TransEnterix, Inc.), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 for domestic callers and 1-631-891-4304 for international callers, and reference conference ID 10013234 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.