Boskalis publishes 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

As Boskalis, we contribute through our business and our activities to society and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We do so in the areas of flood protection, creating infrastructure for trade and energy with the associated employment this generates, and advancing the energy transition to renewables.

Our Sustainability Report gives information about our approach, targets and progress on sustainability.

The Annual Report 2020 has been filed in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). Click here to download the XHTML Annual Report 2020 as a zip file. The reports are also available as interactive PDF documents and can be downloaded via www.boskalis.com/reports.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

