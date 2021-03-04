 

Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round (FOTO)

Cologne (ots) -

- The financing round is led by existing investors Alan Howard and Christian
Angermayer with his Cryptology Asset Group. German investors such as DEWB are
also among the investors.
- Since going live in 2018, the innovative FinTech company from Cologne has
grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR), executing well over one million
securities transactions in 2020.
- The neobroker, which enables private investors commission-free trading via the
stock exchange in over 7,000 stocks and 1,000 ETFs, is now active in eight
European countries.
- With the additional capital, nextmarkets will drive its expansion in Europe
and further develop its product offering.

nextmarkets, the innovative and commission-free online broker, receives $30
million in a Series B financing round. The additional capital is intended to
further accelerate the European expansion of the FinTech company, which was
founded in Cologne in 2014, and to establish nextmarkets as the leading
neobroker in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, six further countries -
the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy - were
launched at the end of 2020. The financing round closes out a successful 2020
financial year for nextmarkets, in which the company was able to multiply all
KPIs such as the number of executed transactions, customer deposits, as well as
the number of customers.

"We are very pleased about the great interest and trust of both new and existing
investors. The growth potential is huge, and we are only at the beginning of a
whole new era in which the stock market becomes fully democratized. With our
unique coaching approach, we ensure that private investors not only trade fully
commission-free, but above all become significantly more successful.", says CEO
and co-founder Manuel Heyden. His brother Dominic Heyden, co-founder and CTO
continues, "We are particularly proud of the fact that with fewer than 40
employees, we have in record time built an online broker active in eight
European markets, built top-to-bottom on our own technology and with a
comprehensive regulatory framework."

Lead investor Christian Angermayer, who has invested via his stock-market-listed
Cryptology Asset Group, adds: "We are just at the very beginning of a new retail
boom on stock markets. However, the crisis of confidence towards other
neobrokers, in connection with the Gamestop phenomenon, has shown how important
it is to choose the right partner. Nextmarkets is 100% transparent, stands
completely on its own two feet including its own banking license, and offers
true zero-commission trading in stocks, with no hidden fees and a very broad
investment offering. Investors can also trade Bitcoin easily and conveniently
with nextmarkets, of course."

Nextmarkets will invest the capital primarily into further development of the
platform and further customer growth. "Our product pipeline is full of
innovations and we can't wait to make them available to our customers," says
Manuel Heyden, describing the growth phase that now lies ahead.

About Nextmarkets:

Nextmarkets is Europe's commission-free neobroker. In addition to truly
commission-free trading of shares and ETFs for EUR0 via the stock exchange, the
FinTech company boasts an advanced, highly flexible proprietary technology
platform, as well as an extensive set of hard-to-get licenses and regulatory
approvals, giving it full control over its own product and flexibility to
innovate in ways that other online brokers cannot. The platform also hosts
professional investors, so-called coaches, who generate up to 300 curated
investment ideas for users every month - free of charge and in real time.
Nextmarkets, with offices in Cologne, Lisbon and Malta, currently employs a team
of 39 and is backed by leading venture capitalists such as Peter Thiel,
Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Axel Springer, Falk Strascheg, DEWB and the
publicly listed FinLab AG.

