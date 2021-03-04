Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round (FOTO)

Cologne (ots) -



- The financing round is led by existing investors Alan Howard and Christian

Angermayer with his Cryptology Asset Group. German investors such as DEWB are

also among the investors.

- Since going live in 2018, the innovative FinTech company from Cologne has

grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR), executing well over one million

securities transactions in 2020.

- The neobroker, which enables private investors commission-free trading via the

stock exchange in over 7,000 stocks and 1,000 ETFs, is now active in eight

European countries.

- With the additional capital, nextmarkets will drive its expansion in Europe

and further develop its product offering.



nextmarkets, the innovative and commission-free online broker, receives $30

million in a Series B financing round. The additional capital is intended to

further accelerate the European expansion of the FinTech company, which was

founded in Cologne in 2014, and to establish nextmarkets as the leading

neobroker in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, six further countries -

the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy - were

launched at the end of 2020. The financing round closes out a successful 2020

financial year for nextmarkets, in which the company was able to multiply all

KPIs such as the number of executed transactions, customer deposits, as well as

the number of customers.







investors. The growth potential is huge, and we are only at the beginning of a

whole new era in which the stock market becomes fully democratized. With our

unique coaching approach, we ensure that private investors not only trade fully

commission-free, but above all become significantly more successful.", says CEO

and co-founder Manuel Heyden. His brother Dominic Heyden, co-founder and CTO

continues, "We are particularly proud of the fact that with fewer than 40

employees, we have in record time built an online broker active in eight

European markets, built top-to-bottom on our own technology and with a

comprehensive regulatory framework."



Lead investor Christian Angermayer, who has invested via his stock-market-listed

Cryptology Asset Group, adds: "We are just at the very beginning of a new retail

boom on stock markets. However, the crisis of confidence towards other

neobrokers, in connection with the Gamestop phenomenon, has shown how important

it is to choose the right partner. Nextmarkets is 100% transparent, stands

completely on its own two feet including its own banking license, and offers

true zero-commission trading in stocks, with no hidden fees and a very broad

investment offering. Investors can also trade Bitcoin easily and conveniently

with nextmarkets, of course."



Nextmarkets will invest the capital primarily into further development of the

platform and further customer growth. "Our product pipeline is full of

innovations and we can't wait to make them available to our customers," says

Manuel Heyden, describing the growth phase that now lies ahead.



About Nextmarkets:



Nextmarkets is Europe's commission-free neobroker. In addition to truly

commission-free trading of shares and ETFs for EUR0 via the stock exchange, the

FinTech company boasts an advanced, highly flexible proprietary technology

platform, as well as an extensive set of hard-to-get licenses and regulatory

approvals, giving it full control over its own product and flexibility to

innovate in ways that other online brokers cannot. The platform also hosts

professional investors, so-called coaches, who generate up to 300 curated

investment ideas for users every month - free of charge and in real time.

Nextmarkets, with offices in Cologne, Lisbon and Malta, currently employs a team

of 39 and is backed by leading venture capitalists such as Peter Thiel,

Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Axel Springer, Falk Strascheg, DEWB and the

publicly listed FinLab AG.



Contact:



nextmarkets AG

mailto:press@nextmarkets.com

Phone: +49 (0)221 89 25 90 07



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153714/4854772

OTS: nextmarkets AG

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



"We are very pleased about the great interest and trust of both new and existinginvestors. The growth potential is huge, and we are only at the beginning of awhole new era in which the stock market becomes fully democratized. With ourunique coaching approach, we ensure that private investors not only trade fullycommission-free, but above all become significantly more successful.", says CEOand co-founder Manuel Heyden. His brother Dominic Heyden, co-founder and CTOcontinues, "We are particularly proud of the fact that with fewer than 40employees, we have in record time built an online broker active in eightEuropean markets, built top-to-bottom on our own technology and with acomprehensive regulatory framework."Lead investor Christian Angermayer, who has invested via his stock-market-listedCryptology Asset Group, adds: "We are just at the very beginning of a new retailboom on stock markets. However, the crisis of confidence towards otherneobrokers, in connection with the Gamestop phenomenon, has shown how importantit is to choose the right partner. Nextmarkets is 100% transparent, standscompletely on its own two feet including its own banking license, and offerstrue zero-commission trading in stocks, with no hidden fees and a very broadinvestment offering. Investors can also trade Bitcoin easily and convenientlywith nextmarkets, of course."Nextmarkets will invest the capital primarily into further development of theplatform and further customer growth. "Our product pipeline is full ofinnovations and we can't wait to make them available to our customers," saysManuel Heyden, describing the growth phase that now lies ahead.About Nextmarkets:Nextmarkets is Europe's commission-free neobroker. In addition to trulycommission-free trading of shares and ETFs for EUR0 via the stock exchange, theFinTech company boasts an advanced, highly flexible proprietary technologyplatform, as well as an extensive set of hard-to-get licenses and regulatoryapprovals, giving it full control over its own product and flexibility toinnovate in ways that other online brokers cannot. The platform also hostsprofessional investors, so-called coaches, who generate up to 300 curatedinvestment ideas for users every month - free of charge and in real time.Nextmarkets, with offices in Cologne, Lisbon and Malta, currently employs a teamof 39 and is backed by leading venture capitalists such as Peter Thiel,Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Axel Springer, Falk Strascheg, DEWB and thepublicly listed FinLab AG.Contact:nextmarkets AGmailto:press@nextmarkets.comPhone: +49 (0)221 89 25 90 07Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153714/4854772OTS: nextmarkets AG