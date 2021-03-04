 

OLB Streamlines Cryptocurrency Processing for Merchant Convenience

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced its SecurePay payment gateway is now optimized to support the processing of cryptocurrency purchases and settlement of merchant funds. This speeds all aspects of the transaction process, keeping crypto payments on par with credit and debit processes.

“We are at the leading edge of mainstream cryptocurrency use by both purchasers and merchants, and are working diligently to ensure fair and efficient processing throughout our solutions portfolio,” said Ronny Yakov, Chief Executive Officer for OLB. “OLB is drawing on years of card and electronic transaction processing knowledge to build and grow a cryptocurrency ecosystem that leverages inherent blockchain security while providing a familiar, fast, and accessible business model for merchants and consumers.”

SecurePay currently supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and DAI across all merchant platforms. OLB systems are wallet agnostic and through integration with third-party software, support cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMaskTM, Coinbase WalletTM, Crypto.com, and Trust WalletsTM, as well as general purpose wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay when they offer direct cryptocurrency support.

Contributing to SecurePay’s efficiency is the collection of any transaction fees in the original currency, eliminating delay-riddled multistep conversions and compounded rounding that can skew final settlements.

Currency conversion is completed at the gateway through the services of licensed currency exchange providers, enabling all merchant settlement to be completed in U.S. dollars. Providing all cryptocurrency operations at the SecurePay gateway also enables merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments alongside traditional card-based or digital wallet payments without any equipment changes. In addition, fees for cryptocurrency processing are typically lower than those collected from credit and debit card transactions.

Merchants interested in implementing omnicommerce services or accepting crypto within their existing payment infrastructure can set up an account at https://cryptoaccept.com.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com or www.olb.com/investors-data .

