Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021

“2020 was a very strong year for Schrödinger across all aspects of our business. Software revenue increased substantially, and we expect continued growth in 2021. We believe this growth reflects the power of our physics-based platform to accelerate the discovery of new medicines and materials,” stated Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger.

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provided its financial outlook for 2021.

“We finished 2020 in a strong financial position. Looking across multiple key indicators, we believe our underlying business is poised for continued growth this year,” said Joel Lebowitz, chief financial officer at Schrödinger. “Importantly, our balance sheet and growing revenue enable us to make strategic investments in both our computational platform and our internal pipeline to build for the future.”

Business Highlights

Delivered strong operating performance and strategic execution

Reported 28 percent total revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by continued uptake of Schrödinger’s core technologies including FEP+ and its enterprise solution, LiveDesign

Entered into a strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas. Under the terms of the agreement, Schrödinger received $55 million in an upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $2.7 billion in preclinical, development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments in addition to royalties on net sales of each product commercialized by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $643.2 million, compared to $599.5 million at September 30, 2020

Progressed internal pipeline

Presented preclinical data on the company’s MALT1 inhibitor program at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting highlighting that its MALT1 inhibitors demonstrated anti-tumor activity alone and in combination with approved anti-cancer therapies in models of B-cell lymphoma

Continued to advance multiple programs toward IND-enabling studies; subject to completion of the preclinical data packages, the company expects to submit up to three IND applications in 2022, with the first submission expected in the first half of next year

Advanced discovery efforts to allow addition of new programs to the company’s internal pipeline in 2021

Advanced the science underlying Schrödinger’s computational platform

Expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud to further increase the speed and capacity of its computational platform, effectively tripling Schrödinger’s previous throughput under the collaboration

Released a major update to Schrödinger’s proprietary force field, called OPLS4, which underlies Schrödinger’s most powerful molecular design technologies, such as FEP+, allowing for even greater accuracy of the computational predictions

Published four scientific papers, including a publication describing how to improve outcomes for fragment linking, an important technique used in early drug discovery, to potentially enable the design of novel drug-like inhibitors for challenging targets

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $33.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 28 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Software revenue was $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 42 percent compared to the fourth quarter in 2019.

Drug discovery revenue was $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Drug discovery revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $1.0 million related to the $55 million up-front payment from the strategic agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb announced in November 2020.

Gross profit was $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 22 percent over the fourth quarter in 2019. Software gross margin was 77 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to 79 percent for the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $35.6 million, compared to $23.4 million in fourth quarter of 2019.

Other income, which included gains on equity investments, changes in fair value of such investments and interest income, was $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Other income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $5.2 million non-cash gain from Schrödinger’s equity stake in Morphic Therapeutic.

Net loss, after adjusting for non-controlling interests, was $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue was $108.1 million for 2020, an increase of 26 percent compared to 2019.

Software revenue was $92.5 million for 2020, an increase of 39 percent over 2019.

Drug discovery revenue was $15.6 million for 2020, compared to $18.8 million in 2019.

Gross profit was $63.5 million for 2020, an increase of 29 percent over 2019. Software gross margin was 81 percent for the year, compared to 80 percent in 2019.

Operating expenses for 2020 were $124.4 million, compared to $87.8 million in 2019.

Other income, which included gains on equity investments, changes in fair value of such investments and interest income was $34.6 million in 2020 compared to $12.7 million in 2019. Other income for 2020 included a $17.6 million non-cash gain from Schrödinger’s equity stake in Relay Therapeutics and a $13.7 million non-cash gain from the company’s equity stake in Morphic Therapeutic, partially offset by a loss of $3.0 million related to the company’s equity stake in Nimbus Therapeutics.

Net loss, after adjusting for non-controlling interests, was $24.5 million for 2020, compared to a net loss of $24.6 million in 2019.

At December 31, 2020, Schrödinger had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $643.2 million.

Full Year 2020 Key Performance Indicators

Total annual contract value (ACV) was $92.1 million in 2020, up 22 percent over 2019

Number of customers over $1 million in ACV was 16 in 2020, up from 10 in 2019

Number of customers over $100,000 in ACV was 153 in 2020, up from 131 in 2019; customer retention in this cohort was 99 percent

Number of Active Customers with ACV over $1,000 was 1,463, up from 1,266 in 2019

For additional information about our Key Performance Indicators, see “Operating Metrics” below.

Full-Year 2021 Revenue Outlook

As of March 4, 2021, Schrödinger expects total revenue to range from $124 million to $142 million, with software revenue expected to range from $102 million to $110 million, and drug discovery revenue expected to range from $22 million to $32 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Software products and services $ 92,530 $ 66,735 Drug discovery 15,565 18,808 Total revenues 108,095 85,543 Cost of revenues: Software products and services 18,003 13,646 Drug discovery 26,620 22,804 Total cost of revenues 44,623 36,450 Gross profit 63,472 49,093 Operating expenses: Research and development 64,695 39,404 Sales and marketing 17,795 21,364 General and administrative 41,898 27,040 Total operating expenses 124,388 87,808 Loss from operations (60,916 ) (38,715 ) Other income: Gain on equity investments 4,108 943 Change in fair value 28,263 9,922 Interest income 2,253 1,878 Total other income 34,624 12,743 Loss before income taxes (26,292 ) (25,972 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 345 (291 ) Net loss (26,637 ) (25,681 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,174 ) (1,110 ) Net loss attributable to Schrödinger common and limited common stockholders $ (24,463 ) $ (24,571 ) Net loss per share attributable to Schrödinger common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted: $ (0.41 ) $ (4.09 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Schrödinger common and limited common stockholders, basic and diluted: 60,024,658 6,004,500

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Assets December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,296 $ 25,986 Restricted cash 500 500 Marketable securities 440,395 59,844 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $60 and $50 31,423 18,676 Unbilled and other receivables 3,955 7,062 Prepaid expenses 4,409 6,468 Total current assets 682,978 118,536 Property and equipment, net 5,140 6,268 Equity investments 45,664 15,366 Right of use assets 10,129 12,762 Other assets 2,352 2,338 Total assets $ 746,263 $ 155,270 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,398 $ 3,524 Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits 12,000 7,034 Deferred revenue 45,403 25,054 Lease liabilities 4,543 5,584 Other accrued liabilities 2,861 3,824 Total current liabilities 73,205 45,020 Deferred revenue, long-term 41,164 2,205 Lease liabilities, long-term 7,221 8,888 Other liabilities, long-term 654 900 Total liabilities 122,244 57,013 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock: Series E convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 77,150,132 shares; zero and 73,795,777 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 109,270 Series D convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 39,540,611 shares; zero and 39,540,611 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 22,000 Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 47,242,235 shares; zero and 47,242,235 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 19,844 Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 29,468,101 shares; zero and 29,468,101 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 9,840 Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized zero and 134,704,785 shares; zero and 134,704,785 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 30,626 Total convertible preferred stock — 191,580 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 and 425,000,000 shares; 60,713,534 and 6,121,821 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 607 61 Limited common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 and 146,199,885 shares; 9,164,193 and zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 92 — Additional paid-in capital 752,558 11,655 Accumulated deficit (129,559 ) (105,096 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 317 16 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) of Schrödinger stockholders 624,015 (93,364 ) Noncontrolling interest 4 41 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 624,019 (93,323 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 746,263 $ 155,270

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,637 ) $ (25,681 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Gain on equity investments (4,108 ) (943 ) Noncash revenue from equity investments (397 ) (186 ) Fair value adjustments (28,263 ) (9,922 ) Depreciation 3,658 3,640 Stock-based compensation 10,545 2,193 Noncash research and development expenses 2,137 1,051 Noncash investment accretion 646 (506 ) Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net (12,747 ) (5,038 ) Unbilled and other receivables 3,468 (1,556 ) Reduction in the carrying amount of right of use assets 5,342 4,177 Prepaid expenses and other assets 187 410 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable 4,882 (294 ) Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits 4,966 2,948 Deferred revenue 59,705 6,715 Lease liabilities (5,417 ) (4,025 ) Other accrued liabilities (1,210 ) 958 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,757 (26,059 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,538 ) (1,836 ) Purchases of equity investments (2,869 ) — Distribution from equity investment 4,582 943 Purchases of marketable securities (519,668 ) (110,187 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 138,772 57,225 Net cash used in investing activities (381,721 ) (53,855 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuances of common stock upon initial public offering, net 211,491 — Issuances of common stock upon follow-on public offering, net 325,600 — Issuances of Series E preferred stock, net — 29,893 Issuances of common stock upon stock option exercise 4,183 549 Contribution by noncontrolling interest — 100 Deferred offering costs — (1,858 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 541,274 28,684 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 176,310 (51,230 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 26,486 77,716 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 202,796 $ 26,486 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow and noncash information Cash paid for income taxes $ 381 $ 139 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Accrued deferred offering costs — 2,142 Purchases of property and equipment 8 90 Acquisitions of right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations 2,709 464 Right of use assets recognized on adoption — 16,475 Reclassification of deferred financing costs to additional paid-in capital 1,858 —

