Square for Restaurants Launches in Canada to Help Recovering Industry

With Square for Restaurants, both the front and back of house get a reboot. Managers can easily update menus and floor layouts remotely across multiple terminals and locations – an ideal solution amid changing occupancy allowances due to COVID-19 restrictions. The all-in-one POS also offers built-in employee management capabilities to enable staff time and performance tracking, tip splitting, fraud protection, a kitchen display system for full synchronization and more.

Resilience has been the backbone of the Canadian food and beverage industry in recent months, as it adapts to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, restaurants across Canada can leverage the power of even more Square tools to their advantage and ever-changing needs. Launching in Canada, Square for Restaurants is an all-in-one specialized point of sale that brings the speed and ease of use that Square is best known for to all types of restaurants, breweries, cafés and bars. The fully integrated POS increases restaurants’ speed and flexibility through its cloud-based, easy-to-use solution, helping restaurateurs run their business, connect with their customers and save time.

A select number of Canadian establishments have worked with the system for the past few months as early adopters. Among them is The Brake Room, a local café in Belleville, Ontario.

“The industry has faced many starts and stops due to COVID-19, and Square for Restaurants has allowed me to adjust to changing restrictions,” said Adam Tilley, owner of the Brake Room. ”We knew that investing in our relationship with Square would provide a foundation for future growth, and it has definitely streamlined our processes and sped up the customer experience.”

Square for Restaurants enables online ordering, allowing restaurants to process orders directly through their restaurant website for no monthly fees or commissions. Businesses can easily set up delivery and curbside pickup and limit in-person contact with self-serve ordering as well as offer loyalty programs and gift cards as additional ways to engage with customers.

“Square for Restaurants eliminates all of the distractions and pain points of legacy systems while offering everything needed to run a restaurant, even during a pandemic,” said Alyssa Henry, Seller Lead at Square. “Whether you’re running a single location or multiple restaurants, Square for Restaurants frees up precious time and resources for local businesses to adapt and evolve during these challenging times.”

