 

Square for Restaurants Launches in Canada to Help Recovering Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  103   |   |   

Resilience has been the backbone of the Canadian food and beverage industry in recent months, as it adapts to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, restaurants across Canada can leverage the power of even more Square tools to their advantage and ever-changing needs. Launching in Canada, Square for Restaurants is an all-in-one specialized point of sale that brings the speed and ease of use that Square is best known for to all types of restaurants, breweries, cafés and bars. The fully integrated POS increases restaurants’ speed and flexibility through its cloud-based, easy-to-use solution, helping restaurateurs run their business, connect with their customers and save time.

With Square for Restaurants, both the front and back of house get a reboot. Managers can easily update menus and floor layouts remotely across multiple terminals and locations – an ideal solution amid changing occupancy allowances due to COVID-19 restrictions. The all-in-one POS also offers built-in employee management capabilities to enable staff time and performance tracking, tip splitting, fraud protection, a kitchen display system for full synchronization and more.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Square!
Long
Basispreis 199,23€
Hebel 6,83
Ask 1,75
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 265,20€
Hebel 5,97
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A select number of Canadian establishments have worked with the system for the past few months as early adopters. Among them is The Brake Room, a local café in Belleville, Ontario.

“The industry has faced many starts and stops due to COVID-19, and Square for Restaurants has allowed me to adjust to changing restrictions,” said Adam Tilley, owner of the Brake Room. ”We knew that investing in our relationship with Square would provide a foundation for future growth, and it has definitely streamlined our processes and sped up the customer experience.”

Square for Restaurants enables online ordering, allowing restaurants to process orders directly through their restaurant website for no monthly fees or commissions. Businesses can easily set up delivery and curbside pickup and limit in-person contact with self-serve ordering as well as offer loyalty programs and gift cards as additional ways to engage with customers.

“Square for Restaurants eliminates all of the distractions and pain points of legacy systems while offering everything needed to run a restaurant, even during a pandemic,” said Alyssa Henry, Seller Lead at Square. “Whether you’re running a single location or multiple restaurants, Square for Restaurants frees up precious time and resources for local businesses to adapt and evolve during these challenging times.”

Learn more about all the ways Square for Restaurants is helping restaurateurs run their business here.

About Square

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK. More information about Square is available at square.ca.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Square - Börsengang eines mobilen Zahlungsanbieters
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Square for Restaurants Launches in Canada to Help Recovering Industry Resilience has been the backbone of the Canadian food and beverage industry in recent months, as it adapts to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, restaurants across Canada can leverage the power of even more Square tools to their advantage and ever-changing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Chef bringt Börse und Anleihen unter Druck
04.03.21
Aktien New York: Kräftige Verluste nach Powells vagem Kommentar zum Zinsanstieg(2) 
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Ins Plus gedreht - Nervöses Hin und Her
04.03.21
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
04.03.21
Square-Aktie: Bankgeschäft sorgt für Kursfantasien
04.03.21
Vorsicht, Fool! Damit will Square jetzt beim Wachstum auf die Überholspur!
02.03.21
Square, Zoom, Freunde des Mondes: Die Börse ist kein Spiel-Casino
02.03.21
Maydorns Meinung: Dow, Bitcoin, Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Zoom, Square, Nio, Tesla, BYD, Varta
02.03.21
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
01.03.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Square, Gamestop, Carnival, Kering, LVMH, BASF, VW, Daimler, Evotec

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
243
Square - Börsengang eines mobilen Zahlungsanbieters