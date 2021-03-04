The Estée Lauder Companies Announces New Equity and Engagement Center of Excellence

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced today that it has established a new Equity and Engagement Center of Excellence (COE). The creation of this new capability underscores The Estée Lauder Companies’ (ELC) core values and commitments to build greater equity and representation within every aspect of its business, from its employees to its consumers.

Nicole Monson Appointed to Lead COE as Senior Vice President, Equity and Engagement (Photo: Business Wire)

The Equity and Engagement COE will be led by Nicole Monson, who has been appointed Senior Vice President, Equity and Engagement. Nicole will report directly to Michael O’Hare, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources.

The events of 2020 and the movement around racial equality have placed a necessary spotlight on every company’s responsibility to take action to advance equal representation, advocacy and inclusion across their organizations. From examining and evolving how the company engages with employees around the world, to enabling greater collaboration across its brands, regions and functions, ELC remains dedicated to purposeful, strategic and accelerated action to drive lasting change.

Building upon ELC’s existing Commitment to Act on Racial Equity, actions on pay equity and other activities to date, the creation of the Equity and Engagement COE signals ELC’s investment in a focused and holistic approach to drive sustainable progress and advance the company’s diverse talent through deep engagement, career advancement, development programs, hiring practices and beyond.

“Our collective vision is to be the most inclusive, equitable and diverse global prestige beauty company for our employees and consumers alike. This important new capability will enhance employee engagement and build greater equity across the business today, while also providing a strategic platform to expand and scale this work into the future,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We know that authentic change takes time, dedication and a clear strategy, and we will continue to devote focused and meaningful resources toward accelerating this goal.”