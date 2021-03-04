UNFI Extends Distribution Partnership With Whole Foods Market to September 2027

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI") announced today that it has extended its primary wholesale grocery distribution relationship with Whole Foods Market, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) by entering into an extension of the current distribution agreement. The term of the primary distribution agreement between the parties now runs until September 27, 2027.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNFI and Whole Foods have worked closely together to consistently deliver “better for you” foods to consumers throughout North America. This extension allows both companies to maintain focus on what is most important: continuing to meet the growing demand for healthy food at home as we navigate through the global pandemic,” said Steven L. Spinner, UNFI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to play a very important role in the rapidly evolving foodscape and supply chain, while furthering our tradition of innovation, scale and efficiency.”